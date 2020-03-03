On Dec. 23 my husband, Ron, our dog, Gracie and I piled into the truck along with bags full of presents and food. Our destination was Hurricane, Utah, to spend the Christmas holidays with our son, Joe, and his wife, Lindsey. A year ago they purchased a high desert home in southwestern Utah for use as an investment Airbnb.
We were delighted to discover and re-discover amazing sites in Utah. The state is the home of five national parks: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion. Only Alaska and California have more national parks. We have visited all of these recreation areas in the past, and they are truly spectacular.
Once you drive west of Green River, Utah, the fun begins as you pass viewing areas with names like Goblin Valley, Spotted Wolf Canyon and Book Cliffs. Rock formations form hoodoos, fantastical shapes and soaring cliffs. Layers of desert hues color the rocks including all shades of green, orange, yellow and purple. It is hard to not stop at every single pullout area to marvel at the beauty. The drive on highway 70 continues west as it rises and falls traveling through peaks and over mountain summits.
Upon our arrival, we were promptly informed by Joe that in order to blend in with the locals, we must use the pronunciation “Hurricun” — not “cane.” Good to know!
Hurricane is splendidly surrounded by snowy peaks, cliffs and hills, sprawling grasslands and everything that is beautiful about high desert topography. Nearby is the small city of St. George that offers all consumer amenities including food and retail chains, a charming downtown shopping area, and the gateway to the west side of Zion National Park. The old downtown area highlights stately 19th century structures such as the Pioneer Courthouse and Brigham Young Winter Home. This area is dotted with parks, museums, antique shops and restaurants.
On Christmas Day we went on an amazing desert excursion to Warner Valley Dinosaur Track Site. Some 190 million years ago dinosaurs left 400 visible tracks along an ancient creek bed. In several places the paths of these giant reptiles can clearly be seen, and one can imagine them tromping through the valley. Nearby (within hiking distance) are ruins of Fort Pearce, a mid-1800s Mormon enclave. Due to mud that caked our shoes with an inch of red sludge, we did not make it to the fort or to view the many petroglyphs and historic pioneer etchings that are also found in the area. On our next visit, we will hopefully have drier weather and can explore this magical area in depth.
On Dec. 26 we entered the crown jewel of southwestern Utah — Zion National Park. The west entrance is just past the tiny tourist burg of Springdale, where a stop for lunch at Blondie’s did not disappoint. This charming diner is located in a former early-1900s bungalow. The room we ate in was the former bedroom of six sisters who grew up there. We found good food, friendly staff and a sweet place to enjoy a meal before hiking in the park.
We visited Zion many years ago, but had forgotten just how wonderful and amazing it is. It was also crowded on this day after Christmas, as obviously many happy tourists were walking off a few too many cookies and candies while spending time with friends and family.
Joe and Lindsey knew the perfect hike to enjoy on a winter’s day (along with 10,000 other hikers!). The Canyon Overlook Trail offers stunning scenery, a bit of adventure with occasional long drop-offs on the side of the trail and protective fences when things get really scary. The trail ends at a breathtaking viewpoint of Pine Creek Canyon and lower Zion Canyon. We can’t wait to return to Zion during a quieter time, and take advantage of all this park has to offer.
On a final note, the Hurricane area is a popular, up-and-coming climbing area. Joe and Lindsey are both accomplished rock climbers, and Joe has been helping develop this climbing area throughout the past decade.
Joe tells us: “Hurricane is a lovely little town that I’ve been coming to for over 12 years primarily for the climbing … I’ve developed the climbing here, made a name for the area among the international climber crowd and am proud of what it’s become.” And we are proud of the role he and Lindsey are continuing to take to promote this splendid southwestern setting.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.