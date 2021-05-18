A Colorado Springs nonprofit is part of a national network of shelters that has come together in an effort to provide service and support for animal shelters facing urgent needs.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation, in partnership with the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region and Code 3 Associates, has launched the BPF National Shelter Alliance program.
The three alliance partners will bring support to shelters in crisis, offering training and knowledge to animal shelters and rescues.
HSPPR joined the network to work with local and national organizations and create a platform to empower animal shelters, support existing programs where needed, and to make connections that strengthen state and regional networks. The alliance will provide a collective voice for animal shelters across Colorado.
“There is no single organization that would be prepared to do this nationally, but there are organizations like HSPPR in each state that are prepared for crisis, nimble and accessible. Together, we hope to empower animal shelters and save lives,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based BISSELL Pet Foundation, in a recent BPF news release.
Bissell founded BPF as an extension of her passion for animals and commitment to their welfare. Since its inception in 2011, BPF has since partnered with more than 5,200 shelters and rescues nationwide and Canada to help pets find loving homes.
“While we are embarking on an exciting time in animal welfare with many shelters no longer euthanizing for space, BISSELL Pet Foundation is focused on shelters that remain overwhelmed,” Bissell said.
“Together, with Code 3 Associates and our incredible partners, we will break down the remaining barriers impacting pet homelessness that include disaster preparedness and vital training and mentorship.”
Code 3 Associates is dedicated to providing professional animal disaster response and resources to communities, and providing professional training to individuals and agencies involved in animal related law enforcement and emergency response.
“They are a leader in the disaster national response field. HSPPR fits perfectly into the mission of both the BPF and Code 3 mission, rounding out a powerhouse partnership for animals in Colorado,” Bissell said.
BPF and Code 3 teams looked to find a way to help shelters use experts with boots-on-the-ground response to crisis, support and mentorship and regular communication and collaboration.
Also, network shelter partners may provide transport referrals and opportunities for overwhelmed shelters, make training accessible for all shelters, and empower shelter staff by providing resources and referrals during crisis.