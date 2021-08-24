In mid-summer 1889, the people of Colorado Springs and all around saw the construction of a carriage road to the very summit of Pikes Peak. Over this road, thousands of people could be carried by coach and four mules or horses into the clouds above the plains. The road began above Cascade at a point reached via Ute Pass. Then it followed the Colorado Midland railroad. Today, we can go up Highway 24 to the town of Cascade, which is still where the road starts, but after that, much has changed.
The Colorado Midland Railway Company, Passenger Department, in 1923 published “From Plains to Peaks: A Hand-Book for Tourists in the Rocky Mountains,” a very interesting series of stories of travels in the region. One story describes the road that would later become the Pikes Peak Highway:
“Not the least interesting attraction at Cascade is a carriage road to the summit of Pikes Peak. It is not a mere trail or a wood road, but it is as much of a carriage drive as can be made in climbing Rocky Mountains. It is not only furnishes a safe and convenient route to the summit of Pikes Peak, but it affords a view, both, in magnitude and magnificence superior to all others obtained from other trails or roads. One who has been over both the old trail and the new road to the summit of Pikes Peak pronounces the sight to be grand and even superior.
“From Cascade to the summit the drive is 16 miles and the ride of one of four hours. From the hotel the drive is up Cascade Cañon through wild and romantic scenery. Eight miles up it passes into Glen Cove, a vast valley with a grassy bottom through which course two pretty streams. Near here is what has been termed the Devil’s Playground a precipice 2,500 feet high.
“The traveler is topped on his journey on the summit by the magnificent prospect before him, and he pauses to look at the Great Plains stretching far out to the east. He picks out Colorado Springs at his feet, Denver, 75 miles to the north, and Pueblo, 50 miles to the south.”
The initial road was fine for carriages, but once the automobile arrived, a good road was needed. Spencer Penrose saved the day by taking on the project, and in 1916, it was ready.
Today, bits of the old trail can be found, but the new paved version of the road is quite different. The 1889 visitor would really be amazed!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.