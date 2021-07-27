As I write this, I’m preparing for a week of exploring, camping, hiking and rafting in new parts of Colorado.
This morning, as I refereed my son and rescue dog’s play, I realized I wasn’t going to get this column or anything else done if my day continued like this.
A moment later I remembered doggie daycare, and I felt a little better.
So instead of taking a refreshing solo hike, I walked with my son and our dog to doggie daycare.
After dropping off our dog and a quick trip to the library, we walked home in the now hot day, steering toward any shade we saw and pulling off our wide-brimmed hats to let the intermittent breeze cool our moist heads.
When we got home, my son was visibly upset. He declared he didn’t want to pack for camping.
We spent a few minutes in our usual dance — he protested he wasn’t hungry while I suggested a little food would help.
It did. After lunch, I jotted down a list of things for him to pack, and he happily got to work.
Now I was free to turn to my own tasks — writing this column and my own packing.
I brewed a cup of coffee and took my laptop outside to our patio. But I wasn’t in the right headspace for writing. I still felt charged from the morning’s conflicts and negotiations.
I paused, considering what to do. I could sit down and write anyway and force my way through.
Instead, I began weeding my driveway.
While weeding wasn’t an essential task, I know from experience it helps me to shift from feeling stressed to feeling grounded and grateful — states that allow writing to flow.
With my “to do” list set aside, I weeded in the midday sun as traffic raced down our street. I pulled weed grass and errant salvia. I transplanted wild chamomile and yarrow into beds I’d prefer they call home.
And, like magic, after about 10 minutes, the shift began.
I no longer felt rattled. I felt connected to myself and this little bit of nature. I felt satisfaction from my work. I felt able to write in a way that wouldn’t feel forced or strained. I knew I’d be able to sit down and allow the writing to flow through me.
It’s easy to underestimate the power of shifting our energy and state of being.
We feel pressured to stay on task, to be productive.
In those 20 minutes of weeding, I let go of everything waiting to be done. And, it changed everything.
We all need moments to shift how we feel — ways to break the cycle of irritation or frustration we’re stuck in.
Thankfully, it only takes a few minutes to shift, and it’s always worth it.
Joanna Zaremba is a movement, mindfulness, and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools and support they need to deal with stress, doubt and pain, so they feel good, can access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.