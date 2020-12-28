One of Michael Myers’ earliest childhood memories involves whiskey.
He remembers the names of everyone who was there. And the table they were sitting around. He remembers someone offering him a sip. He remembers the burn on his tongue. He was 5 or 6 years old, but the memory is as clear as moonshine.
Maybe that moment didn’t change his life. Not the way other moments have. But it’s the story Myers, who is 55 now, brings up to explain how his love for whiskey began. It’s pretty much always been there.
Whiskey was the drink of choice on the rural farms in Georgia and Tennessee where Myers grew up. The Jack Daniels and George Dickel distilleries were short drives away from his family’s place in Tennessee.
It’s the kind of story that makes you think this man was born to make whiskey. Today, it seems his whole life led to him creating Distillery 291 and, in less than a decade, turning the small, underdog-like operation into an unlikely success. The alcohol his team makes in downtown Colorado Springs is now known as some of the best in the world.
But all of this came as a surprise. And later in life.
“It’s amazing that making whiskey came along,” Myers says. “I look back and I’m like, ‘It is a crazy story.’”
It never would’ve happened if Myers hadn’t pursued his other love: taking photos.
At Savannah College of Art and Design, where Myers studied photography, he learned about Alfred Stieglitz’s famous early 1900s art gallery that displayed photos in a way other galleries had only displayed paintings or sculptures. The gallery was called “291.” The same number was on the front of his dorm room. Myers claimed it as a sort of lucky number.
After college, he moved to California with the dream of making it as a fashion and beauty photographer. Thanks to lots of knocking on doors there and in New York and Paris, he did just that. Myers took photos for magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair and companies like Tiffany and Co. He photographed Angelina Jolie when she was 15, and Ashley and Mary Kate Olson at the height of their fame. He got married and had two little boys. His life and career were taking off.
And then, on a Tuesday morning in 2001, everything changed.
At the time of 9/11, Myers and his family lived in a New York City apartment about three blocks from the World Trade Center. He had just dropped off one of his sons at school when a plane flew over his head and hit the first tower. At first, he thought it was just a bad accident. Then came the second plane.
He’s told the story of that day countless times. It still can bring tears to his eyes.
Being so close to a national tragedy has proven to be one of the most defining experiences of his life.
It’s why he ended up in Colorado. And why he gave up photography. To escape the city days after the terrorist attacks, the Myers family came to Colorado Springs, where his ex-wife is from.
When they returned to New York, living so close to the wreckage and the memories proved too traumatizing for his wife and kids. So back to Colorado it was.
Here, Myers didn’t find a lot of fashion photography gigs. He traveled for jobs for a while, but started thinking about what else he could do while staying put.
“Before that, I was going to die a photographer,” he says. “It changed the trajectory of my life.”
On a flight back from a Vanity Fair shoot in 2010, he read an article about a maker of whiskey. At that moment, he thought, “Yeah, maybe I’ll do that. It can’t be that hard.”
Myers rented a 300-square-foot house on South Tejon Street from Mike Bristol, a friend and owner of Bristol Brewing Co., and got to work. Bristol offered some tips, too, to the man who had never even brewed beer from home.
“It was intriguing to me, because I thought the small distilling business was going to follow the path of craft beer and become huge,” Bristol said. “He certainly had a passion for it. I think when someone has that, it’s a little contagious.”
Other than some advice from friends, Myers taught himself how to make whiskey. “It was like cooking grits,” he recalled.
He remembers the first sip he tried as tasting “funky, but good.” Then the funk went away, and it was just good.
Myers likens the process of distilling to the darkroom, where it’s just a man and some mixing of and making of art. “They’re very similar in a weird way,” he says of distilling and photography.
Just like photography, Distillery 291 was something he could put his all into.
“It’s something I could latch onto,” Myers said. “It was kind of a last-ditch effort to pay the bills and to have a career I was passionate about.”
He put his own twist on each aspect. He didn’t have thousands of dollars to buy a still, so he decided to build the piece of equipment out of copper photogravure plates, which are used to reproduce images, from his photography days. On the finished still, you can see faint outlines from some of the images, including Western landscapes and the Chrysler Building.
Then, on Sept. 11, 2011 — 10 years after 9/11 — Myers pulled his first whiskey off that still. It was a marker of where Myers had been and where he was going.
Soon, 291 outgrew of the little house. So Myers moved 291’s operations into Bristol Brewery’s old location.
Bristol isn’t really a whiskey guy, so he can’t speak to how 291’s liquor tastes. He says a lot of the distillery’s success comes from the story behind it.
“You have to have a great product, but you also have to have a compelling story and be able to tell the story,” he said.
291’s story resonated.
“People latch onto something created in their own backyard,” Bristol said. “They take pride in, ‘This is our brewery, this is our distillery, it’s in our town.’”
Today, Distillery 291 is known as a leading innovator in American craft whiskey. 291’s flavors are marketed as “bold and beautiful” as well as “rugged, refined and rebellious.” They’re also unique to Colorado, as 291 finishes its aged whiskeys with toasted aspen staves, which are inserted into the barrels for three weeks before bottling.
291 has also been recognized with a bunch of awards, as a result putting Colorado whiskey on the map. It was named the World’s Best Rye in 2018 by World Whiskies Awards and earned high marks from Jim Murray’s “Whisky Bible.” “This distillery was always very good,” Murray said last year about 291. “Now it is hitting genius status on a regular basis.”
Plus, a bottle of the stuff got a cameo in the Netflix series “Ozark.”
“I always say this is not the whiskey I would’ve made when I was 25,” Myers said. “There’s a lot of life experience in it.”
As a result, 291 has outgrown its 7,500-square-foot space down the street from the house Myers started out in. In February, the operation and tasting room will move to a larger warehouse at 4242 N. Nevada Ave., the former home of Colorado Gold Distillery.
“I feel lucky that I’ve had two careers people dream of having,” Myers says. “And to have some success.”
Myers doesn’t feel too sentimental about the move. He’ll make the new digs his own, just like he did at 291’s current home. Inside the small tasting room, a Mark Twain quote is handwritten on the wall reading: “Too much of anything is bad. But too much good whiskey is barely enough.”
Myers is happy to be in the business of making good whiskey. And drinking it. When he’s not sipping his own stuff, he drinks Jack Daniels or Buffalo Trace. Sometimes, he mixes fancy whiskey with lemonade.
“Whiskey is something you can sip on like it’s precious or you can take a shot of it,” he said. “For me, it’s not too precious.”
For him, whiskey is meant to be enjoyed. It’s meant to share over a story or two. Myers has plenty of those.
