The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs announced the winners of the People’s Choice Awards and the Industry Awards of Excellence for the 2021 Parade of Homes, held Sept. 10-26. This year’s featured homes ranged in price from the mid $300,000’s to $5,912,000; 17 builders presented 18 homes located throughout the Pikes Peak Region for the 67th Annual Parade of Homes.
The HBA Parade of Homes offers the public a first-hand look at current trends and innovations in new home design. This three-week event showcases the latest design trends in affordable living to luxury dream homes complete with every amenity imaginable.
Industry professionals from around the state judged the homes for the Industry Awards based on criteria established for that award category. The coveted People’s Choice Awards are voted on by Parade of Homes attendees who visited each home in that price category. Both the People’s Choice and the Industry Awards are broken out into multiple price categories. Industry Awards are then further divided among the following six categories: Best Kitchen, Best Master Suite, Best Interior Design, Best Exterior, Best Architectural Exterior and Best Overall Home.
On Oct. 6, recipients the People’s Choice and Industry Awards were honored by the HBA at the Parade of Homes Awards Banquet at the Colorado Springs Marriott, with more than 180 people in attendance. Kat Country 95.1’ Bo Jaxson was the emcee. Event sponsors were Pikes Peak Regional Building Department and Moen.
The winners of the 2021 Industry Awards of Excellence and People’s Choice Awards:
$350,000-$400,000
Oakwood Homes - Albright
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Master Suite
Oakwood Homes - Rand
- Best Kitchen
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Overall Home
$450,000 - $500,000
Classic Homes – Midtown 224
- Best Kitchen
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Overall Home
$550,000-$650,000
Covington Homes – The Palazzo
- Best Kitchen
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Overall Home
$700,000-$800,000
Level One Homes – Wolf’s Den
- Best Architectural Exterior
Vanguard Homes – Hillingdon Farm
- Best Kitchen
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Overall Home
$835,000 - $960,000
Jayden Homes – Pinewood
- Best Kitchen
- Best Architectural Exterior
Toll Brothers – Cameron
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Overall Home
$990,000-$1,200,000
Vantage Homes – The Oakridge
- Best Floor Plan
Goetzmann Custom Homes - Crestone
- Best Kitchen
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Overall Home
$1,600,000-$1,750,000
Murphy’s Custom Homes – Valley’s View
- Best Kitchen
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Overall Home
$2,850,000-$3,000,000
Alliance Builders – The Chateau
- Best Master Suite
Riverwood Homes – The Promontory
- Best Kitchen
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Overall Home
$4,000,000-$5,000,000
All About Home Design – The Ponderosa
- Best Kitchen
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Overall Home
$5,500,000-$6,000,000
Villagree Luxury Homes - Chateau Rue de Voi
- Best Kitchen
- Best Master Suite
- Best Interior Design
- Best Floor Plan
- Best Architectural Exterior
- Best Overall Home
People’s Choice Award Recipients
$350,000-$400,000
- Oakwood Homes - The Rand
$450,000-$500,000
- Classic Homes - Midtown 224
$550,000-$650,000
- Covington Homes - The Palazzo
$700,000-$800,000
- Vanguard Homes – The Hillingdon Farm
$835,000-$960,000
- Jayden Homes - Pinewood
$990,000-$1,125,000
- Goetzmann Custom Homes - Crestone
$1,600,000-$1,750,000
- Murphy's Custom Homes - Valley's View
$2,850,000-$3,000,000
- Alliance Builders - The Chateau
$4,000,000-$4,500,000
- All About Home Design - The Pondersa
$5,900,000-$6,500,000
- Villagree Luxury Homes - Chateau Rue De Voi
The Parade of Homes also recognized featured communities Wolf Ranch and Banning Lewis Ranch.
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries provided a grand prize of a $5,000 shopping spree. This year’s winner is Mary J Bjorge from Colorado Springs.
Penrose St. Francis Health Systems announced the winner of the Apple Watch offered to attendees who visited all of the Parade homes and registered their ticket online: Kendra Kammer of Colorado Springs.
Mountain View Electric Association announced that Debbie Hinter Ellis of Colorado Springs won the Ring Home Security Package.
Parade of Homes Sponsors: The Gazette; Mortgage Solutions Financial; La–Z–Boy Furniture Galleries; Perkins Motors; Oakwood Homes; Oakwood Homes Retreat; Rusin Concrete Construction; Colorado Springs Utilities; Military Ticket Outlets; and Mortgage Solutions Financial.