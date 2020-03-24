Just before World War I there were some serious changes going on, and one of them had to do with cars.
The most amazing car in the country was the Ford Model T. It was introduced in 1908 and each year saw more of them on the road. They were easy to drive, as compared to other cars. They were being mass-produced, unlike others that were handcrafted. Their really unusual problem was that they were really easy to steal.
The discovery of this problem was really novel. It was happening all over the country, but mostly in places like here. Who was stealing Fords? Schoolboys mainly! Starting an old car was not easy. I am sure you have seen how it was done, and maybe have even done it. There were no electric starters on most cars, back then. You had to set the spark on the ignition, then crank the engine over, from the front of the motor. Hopefully, you also remembered to take it out of gear.
The cranking usually started the motor running. You had to get back in the seat and adjust the ignition, and sometimes fuel, before getting the motor running smoothly. A young man somewhere figured out another way. The word spread (and this was before electronic communications).
Our young man discovered that if you found a Ford, or even another similar car, on a hill, it could be started. The driver simply depressed the clutch, and off it rolled. This was before there were two developments: emergency brakes, and locks on ignitions. Once the car was rolling at a reasonable speed the motor could be started by simply releasing the clutch, once the ignition was ready.
All around, Fords were being reported stolen, usually in the afternoon, just after school. They were usually found later, sometimes out of gas, not far away. It did not take the police or car owners long to figure out how this was happening. It did take a while for the solution to be figured out.
In places with no hills, cars were not as easy to steal. Sometimes the car owners, however, made it easier to take them. The car was hard enough to start that often they were simply left running while the owner was doing a bit of quick shopping. Cars are still stolen because of that.
Soon the key ignition switch came along. It helped eliminate the casual joyrider, as they were called. The newspapers of the day were full of ideas as to how to stop these thefts, but we still see the problem today. The other big complaint in the day is also still around ... speeding.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.