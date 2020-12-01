For the past 50 years I have been returning to my hometown, Kansas City, Missouri, to visit my parents at my childhood home, and then eventually at a senior living facility.
I would travel over the years from Columbia and St. Louis, Missouri; Illinois; New Hampshire; and Colorado for these visits … sometimes alone, with my husband and children, or with my sister. Visiting Mom and Dad was always a delight, and our time together was filled with laughter, singing, catching up, and of course lots and lots of eating! My family is especially fond of sweets: homemade red velvet cake, See’s Candies, Christmas cookies and ice cream!
So with a heavy heart, I traveled with my husband, Ron, to Kansas City in late October to engage with family in a celebration of life for my dear father, who died on July 27, at the age of 101. Mom died in 2014, at age 90, so the very special visits have now come to an end. I feel most fortunate to have had these many years sharing affection, caring and good times.
I anticipate I will still feel a pull to go to Kansas City, as it holds a very special place in my heart. To me, it is a very beautiful city, with wide boulevards, stately mansions, Craftsman-style bungalows, and hundred-year-old trees lining the blocks of cozy neighborhoods.
Of course, much has changed since I grew up there as a kid in the late 1950s and 1960s. Back then children were allowed to wander and explore, as long as we kept in line and didn’t go too far from home. We walked everywhere: school, church, to visit friends and to shop at Brookside, the neighborhood business area. We would run to the store for Mom, see movies at the Brookside Theatre, and get penny candy at the Dime Store, ice cream at Velvet Freeze or toiletries at the Katz Drug Store. At the age of around 12, my friends and I would take the city bus to the historic Country Club Plaza shopping district or even downtown to shop at Emery, Bird,Thayer Department Store. Everything was an adventure.
Eventually I went to college at the University of Missouri in Columbia and then married and moved to St. Louis. Mom and Dad always kept the welcome mat out for visits, and several times a year, we packed up the car or caught a flight back home.
On the drive across Kansas to Kansas City on Oct. 22, I felt like somehow a piece of me was missing, I knew I would miss seeing the smiling faces and answering a barrage of questions from Mom and Dad as we pulled up to the house or apartment. I walked through the old neighborhood after we arrived, knowing the length of every block, every crack in the sidewalk, and wondering what had happened to all the friends and neighbors that I had known so well. I am guessing this is common for anyone traveling down memory lane.
The day after the celebration of life service for Dad, several of us family members, headed north up to the tiny town of Coin, in southwest Iowa, to bury Dad’s ashes next to Mom. Elmwood Cemetery in Coin is the resting place for many of my paternal family members. It is just outside of town, up on a tree covered slope overlooking miles of expansive fields. One would probably describe the location as bucolic: peaceful, isolated and intimate. There is no caretaker at this cemetery so we used a posthole digger to dig a deep hole and gently place Dad’s urn next to Mom’s. A few words and tears, and a spread of orange-yellow giant marigolds finalized laying Dad to rest.
Shortly before he died, he asked if he was in Iowa. “No, but you will be there soon.”
My parents both grew up in Coin, and returned to their own hometown throughout their long lives. My paternal grandparents lived in the family home until their own deaths. Regular visits to Coin are precious memories of my own growing up. What fun to wander around the town with my cousins, and hear the stories of what it was like living there. Dad always regaled us with tales of his youthful adventures, indiscretions and triumphs.
I don’t know when I will return to Coin or Kansas City, but it doesn’t really matter. The familiarity and affection for one’s hometown is ongoing, and is part of who we are. So farewell to Mom and Dad. I know you are in your forever resting place now. I feel most fortunate to be your daughter and to have shared your lives.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact her at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.