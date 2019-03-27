APRIL 17

Landscaping How-To

6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

APRIL 18

Planting Perennial Herbs

5:30-7 p.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $15-$10. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.

APRIL 20

Drip Irrigation DIY

9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

Pikes Peak Herb Fest

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/pikespeakherbfest.

APRIL 24

Firewise Landscaping

6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

APRIL 27

Blue Gamma and

Buffalograss Lawns

9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

MAY 4

Water Wise Landscape Design

9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

MAY 8

Winning Against Weeds

6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

MAY 15

Plant Select: Smart Plants for the Right Places

6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

MAY 17-19

Gigantic Spring Plant Sale

To benefit the Horticultural Art Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.

MAY 22

Outstanding Water Wise Plant Combos

6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

MAY 25

Habitat Heroes: Wildscaping 101

9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

JUNE 29-30

FOX 2019 Garden Tour

To benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various west side gardens, $20. Advance tickets: entensionfriends.org.

13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds

9 a.m.-5 p.m., to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas, $5. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

JULY 17 AND AUG. 7

Tour of Tough Plants

5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

AUG. 2-4

2019 People’s Tiny House Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, at Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, $10-$50. Registration: peoplestinyhousefestival.com.

SEPT. 20-22

Fall Home Show

Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.

