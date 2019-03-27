APRIL 17
Landscaping How-To
6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 18
Planting Perennial Herbs
5:30-7 p.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $15-$10. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
APRIL 20
Drip Irrigation DIY
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Pikes Peak Herb Fest
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/pikespeakherbfest.
APRIL 24
Firewise Landscaping
6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 27
Blue Gamma and
Buffalograss Lawns
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 4
Water Wise Landscape Design
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 8
Winning Against Weeds
6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 15
Plant Select: Smart Plants for the Right Places
6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 17-19
Gigantic Spring Plant Sale
To benefit the Horticultural Art Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
MAY 22
Outstanding Water Wise Plant Combos
6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 25
Habitat Heroes: Wildscaping 101
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
JUNE 29-30
FOX 2019 Garden Tour
To benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various west side gardens, $20. Advance tickets: entensionfriends.org.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds
9 a.m.-5 p.m., to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas, $5. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 17 AND AUG. 7
Tour of Tough Plants
5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
AUG. 2-4
2019 People’s Tiny House Festival
11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, at Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, $10-$50. Registration: peoplestinyhousefestival.com.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.