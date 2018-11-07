Holidays for Hope is holding its ninth annual holiday gala in the Cheyenne Mountain area this month to help provide happier holidays for those in need in the Pikes Peak region.
For nearly a decade, the nonprofit Holidays for Hope has raised funds annually to help Gazette Charities’ Empty Stocking Fund, a longstanding holiday campaign now in its 35th year. In the last 34 years, the Empty Stocking Fund has raised $20 million for health and human services nonprofits in the local area, each year providing financial support to 20 organizations who collectively touch more than 325,000 people in the region, said Empty Stocking Fund Director Deb Mahan.
Last year, the Holidays for Hope event raised $28,500 to give back to the community through the Empty Stocking Fund — which raised a total of nearly $1.2 million in its 2017-2018 campaign. This year, it hopes to surpass that amount, said Holidays for Hope spokesperson Dorian Adams.
When donors contribute, they are “find(ing) value in what charities do for the community and want to be supportive,” Adams said.
“Every dollar goes directly to (our 20) partner agencies,” Mahan said. “And every dollar donated grows by 45 percent, as we have matching donations from the El Pomar Foundation and the Bruni Foundation, so you can double your contribution.”
The gala is from 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Julie Penrose Room at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road. It will feature a holiday dinner buffet, live and silent auctions, music, dancing and a red carpet photo backdrop. Dress code is holiday attire.
“This event is our top money-maker of the year for the campaign. (Holidays for Hope) is an enormous contributor and we love the partnership,” Mahan said.
“Every year (the event) gets better and better, and more people are involved. It’s a lot of work and there are more hands on deck. … It’s great that so many people in the community find the value in it and want to support it,” Adams said.
Tickets are $100 online at tinyurl.com/yaferogh or $125 at the door. Those who cannot attend the event but wish to make a donation may do so online at eventbrite.com/holidaysforhope.
For more information on the event, contact Dorian Adams at 528-5882 or visit holidaysforhope.org or facebook.com/holidaysforhope.