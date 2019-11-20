A Pikes Peak region holiday tradition returns Saturday with the festive lighting of The Broadmoor Seven Falls.
The family-friendly celebration starts at 10 a.m. at the Creekside Pavilion, where children can write letters to Santa and search for prizes and candy during the Elf Scavenger Hunt.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at The Outpost at 11 a.m. and will be on hand for visits with children until 4 p.m. Two of Santa’s reindeer will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Creekside Pavilion.
From 4 to 6 p.m., complimentary hot cocoa will be served at the base of the Falls.
At 4:30 p.m., The Broadmoor Housekeeping Choir will perform at the Falls Pavilion.
The main event is at 5:30 p.m., when Seven Falls and Cheyenne Cañon will be illuminated with colored lights.
Visitors must park in The Broadmoor’s East Lot and take the free shuttle to Seven Falls. Tickets will be available at the Seven Falls Ticket Booth once guests arrive by shuttle.
If you’d like to view Seven Falls (as well as The Broadmoor and the view from Cloud Camp) from the comfort of home, visit the 24-hour webcam feed: broadmoor.com/media-gallery/webcam.