In 1984, $45,000 in community donations poured in to the Colorado Springs Gazette after the newspaper published an article highlighting a local family in need. That year, 27 disadvantaged families were the recipients of those donations, sparking the creation of Gazette Charities’ Empty Stocking Fund.
Thanksgiving Day officially marks the 35th year of giving through the Empty Stocking Fund campaign, which provides resources for local health-and-human service organizations throughout the Pikes Peak region that help those in crisis and assist others in attaining self-sufficiency.
In the last 34 years, $20 million has been raised to abet disadvantaged families and individuals through the fund’s 20 partner agencies. Last year, 1,971 donors raised nearly $1.2 million to assist 325,749 people in need, according to figures from the Empty Stocking Fund’s 2017-2018 report.
This year and beyond, the goal is to continue growing those numbers and expand the initiative to a year-round venture.
“We are focusing on removing (the Empty Stocking Fund) from being associated with just Christmas, because we do sustain these (partner) agencies throughout the year,” said Deb Mahan, hired in August as Gazette Charities’ first full-time director. In this capacity, she leads and manages the Empty Stocking Fund and will oversee its expansion.
This initiative was marked by a revamped logo — providing a fresh visual interpretation of the Empty Stocking Fund’s future objectives — and a new website, which recently launched.
And although the holiday season campaign will remain, “we want people to understand that they can donate any time,” Mahan said.
Mahan said partnerships with the El Pomar Foundation, Add Staff and Wells Fargo cover administration costs, allowing 100 percent of ESF proceeds to directly benefit its 20 partnership agencies. Matching donations by the El Pomar Foundation and the Bruni Foundation allow contributions to grow by up to 45 percent.
And the heftier, the better, as those donations go a long way for recipients like Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, which has been a partner agency since the campaign’s inception.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, as it has made such a big difference to our work,” said Care and Share Food Bank President and CEO Lynne Telford. “We’ve been growing and expanding and we wouldn’t be able to do that without the Empty Stocking Fund and others who support us.”
The food bank works with more than 280 area hunger relief organizations to “provide food, partnering opportunities and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in southern Colorado communities,” according to the nonprofit’s mission statement.
“We believe no one should go hungry,” Telford said.
According to statistics provided on Care and Share’s website, one in eight people in southern Colorado struggles with hunger, while one in five children don’t have enough healthy and nutritious food to thrive. Another 148,310 people do not have enough food to live a healthy life.
Last year, Care and Share distributed 23.7 million pounds of food and provided 19.1 million meals to people in need. It uses 96 cents of every dollar donated to assist people struggling with hunger and supply food to hunger relief organizations in 31 southern Colorado counties, including food pantries, meal sites and emergency shelters. Care and Share also distributes food through mobile food pantries, children’s feeding programs, hosts nutrition and cooking classes and provides supplemental food for low-income seniors.
“The Empty Stocking Fund is one of the biggest campaigns we do locally and the funds are so important to our work. Even free food isn’t really free for us. I might be able to get some free cereal, but we have to pay to get it to Colorado Springs, so the funds we receive from ESF help us with those costs,” Telford said.
Mahan said part of her focus is increasing the ESF’s scope and donor base “so that more people have the opportunity to give to our partner agencies through the Empty Stocking Fund.”
As part of this vision, Empty Stocking Fund plans to host events in the spring and summer, alongside traditional events during the holiday season. Another goal this year is to break fundraising records, Mahan said.
“The last couple of years we’ve hit this ceiling, so to speak, of around $1.1 to $1.2 million in funds raised. I’d like to see us break that this year.”
This weekend’s Parad-Ice on the Promenade event at the Promenade Shops at Briargate, the Broadmoor’s White Lights Ceremony Saturday, Rock Bottom’s Give Night on Tuesday and a concert by Joe Nichols at the Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon Wednesday will all benefit the Empty Stocking Fund.
For a full list of calendar events or to make a donation, visit the Empty Stocking Fund website at fillanemptystocking.org. Find ESF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @esfsprings.