Holiday displays are peppering the city’s stores already and I’m concerned.
I know, I’m piling onto complaints that the holiday shopping season grows longer each year, but hear me out.
For me, the holidays are more stressful than they are fun. Expectations run rampant to put together the perfect gathering and find the perfect thing to tell your loved one just how special they are to you.
But this year I found a bright spot of hope. There is a magical place where thoughtful gift ideas and party-and-meal-planning tips abound, and you can access all of it for free: the library.
I’m so excited to use library makerspaces to create meaningful, personalized gifts this year — things my family and friends will actually want to keep.
I can’t tell you here what I’m giving to who, because that would spoil the surprise. But I can tell you that my selections include a personalized engraved water bottle, customized jewelry (that I’m going to have a hard time not keeping for myself) cut from beautiful craft board, personalized photo frames, an embroidered reusable tote bag for groceries and other shopping and a 3D-printed planter shaped like an octopus.
With only an easy-to-get badge, the library’s machines are open to you and you can create all of those things and so much more. The state-of-the-art technology at Sand Creek Library, East Library, and Library 21c are there, waiting to make your holiday season a much less stressful experience. All you need to do is bring in the material you want to use with the laser engraver or sewing machine, or enough pocket change to pay for your $.05-per-gram 3D printed items to cover the cost of the plastic filament the library provides. Plus, for all those environmentalists out there, the plastic filament you use can be plant-based!
If things like 3D printers and laser engravers are beyond your comfort level, never fear. There are classes at each library location that are non-makerspace but still creative. You can make homemade gift boxes and bags, hand-stitched gloves, ornaments, candles, and more in these classes that don’t involve lasers and other high-tech machines.
Plus, take advantage of PPLD’s guides to decorating the perfect table and cooking a scrumptious feast. Ask a staff member about finding these books (and eBooks!), or find them online and in our mobile app. Once you’ve got everything planned, find free holiday movies and songs for entertaining on our CyberShelf at ppld.org/cybershelf.
In summation: the holidays have been saved. Join me in reducing your stress this year and maybe we’ll all have a better season. Get started at ppld.org/makeitpersonal, or visit ppld.org, click on “Classes” and type “#makeitpersonal” into the search bar. I can’t wait to see you there!
Kayah Swanson is the public relations specialist at Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.