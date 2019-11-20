A local limo service is making the family tradition of nighttime drives to see holiday lights even more special.
Premium Rides of Colorado Springs offers a Christmas Lights Tour that winds through the Broadmoor area and along Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs, where holiday lights displays are extravagant. Lights go up at The Broadmoor later this month, but downtown is already sparkling at night.
Andrew and Corrie Cain started the Pikes Peak region limo service in December 2017. They found the holiday lights tour package was a fast favorite.
“It’s a great way to make a memory,” Andrew Cain said. “People get a group together, or it could be a family or a date night. We’ll pick them up at one spot and drive all through the Broadmoor (area) and see the mansions all lit up. We’ll play Christmas music such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin or Mariah Carey. Or you can connect your own device and play what you want.”
This year, the Cains have added a second limousine to the mix, and have designated three nightly tour pickup times: 4:30 p.m., 7-7:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m.
They charge $240 for a 2-hour tour (from pickup to dropoff) for up to eight people, the maximum passenger occupancy.
A partition between the driver and passenger compartment lends privacy.
He encourages anyone interested to book ahead.
Clients may bring champagne or eggnog to enjoy along the way. Premium Rides will supply the ice and the holiday soundtrack.
To book, call 424-0133 visit premiumrides.net or send a message through the Premium Rides Facebook page.