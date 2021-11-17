While 12 drummers drum, 11 pipers pipe, 10 lords leap, nine ladies dance, eight maids milk, seven swans swim, six geese lay, and there are five golden rings, four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree during the 12 Days of Christmas, you could be in front of the TV, watching 12 Christmas movies!
Here’s a list of holiday classics, with a few newfound traditions in the mix.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – A depressed Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas in this animated classic, the first of the Peanuts gang’s specials.
“A Christmas Carol” – An old miser is visited by his former business partner and the Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present, and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come in this tale of transformation.
“A Christmas Story” – Set in the 1940s, a boy tries to persuade his parents, teacher and Santa Claus that a BB gun would make the perfect Christmas gift.
“Elf” – Will Ferrell stars as a human raised by elves who travels from the North Pole to New York to find his father ... and his place in the world.
“Holiday Inn” – Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star in this film that features the song, “White Christmas,” in which a song-and-dance man who retires to run a country inn only open on holidays.
“Home Alone” – An 8-year-old boy, accidentally left behind at home while his family travels to Paris for Christmas, must protect his home from a pair of burglars.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” – An animated TV film narrated by Boris Karloff, the late actor, tells the tale of a cave-dwelling grouchy create who hates Christmas – initially.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Actor Jimmy Stewart’s character, George Bailey, learns what life would have been like if he had never been born.
“March of the Wooden Soldiers” – Laurel and Hardy; enough said!
“Miracle on 34th Street” – A department store Santa claims to be the real thing in this story that takes place during the days from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
“Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – A misfit reindeer with a luminous red nose leads the reindeer team, guiding Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve.
“White Christmas” – Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen star in this 1954 film, in which the cast tries to save a Vermont inn during the holidays.