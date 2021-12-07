The holidays are here, and it’s time to start thinking about entertaining. A stop at The Cheese Haus, 1380 S. 21st St., on the southwest side of Colorado Springs, provides stellar ideas, and the freshest ingredients to assemble a tasty charcuterie board.
Chris Peissig, owner, is very knowledgeable about the art of charcuterie, and more than happy to assist with choosing just the right components to assemble the perfect array. The result will be not only eye-catching, but also will comprise a delicious combination of meats, cheeses, and a variety of accompaniments.
Putting together the perfect charcuterie board is simple, Peissig assures. The first step is choosing a board or platter as the background for the delectables. Peissig says The Cheese Haus will orchestrate ideas and suggestions, but does not assemble a completed product. Also they do not sell boards or platters, but can offer plenty of great ideas for presentation. Almost everything else needed, with the exception of produce, is available in the store.
Consideration should initially be given to what the occasion is, and who the consumers will be. The number of guests, overall budget, food preferences, and dietary restrictions of guests, are all part of the planning stages. For example, boards for events such as a bachelorette party, a Super Bowl blowout, religious occasion, or a business affair will likely each be completely individual.
It is best to lean toward a more general approach when choosing ingredients, while blending a cross-section of tastes that complement each other, Peissig says. A specific polarizing taste, such as that of blue cheese, is one people typically love or hate with no in between. This is an example of an item that might be better used when a host or hostess is well aware of specific preferences.
Now comes the fun part, as ingredients are compiled to complete the final product. Peissig provides not only suggestions for specific products, but also ideas about presentation. The first choice is typically meat, which can be summer sausages, salami, prosciutto, etc. It is important to “know your audience,” in case of any dietary restrictions. Sausages containing only beef, or in combination with pork make for simple choices. Meat can be either sliced or cubed. Rolling thin slices of meat or fanning out pieces provides an aesthetically and visually pleasing presentation.
Cheese comes next, and Peissig suggests a variety of colors, flavors, and types of cheeses. He points out that there is no difference in the tastes of white and yellow cheeses: taste varies depending on the age of the cheese. Cheddars, Monterey Jacks, smoked cheeses, brie and goat cheese are all examples that can be used in different combinations for a pleasing look and variety of tastes. Thin slices or cubes are both easy options for self-service.
Although The Cheese Haus does not sell fruit, it is an important ingredient for any charcuterie board. Red or green grapes, sweet or sour apples are all needed to break up the palate in order to get a real sense of the flavors of the varied cheeses. Fruit also adds enticing touches of color to the charcuterie presentation.
Peissig likes to continue with pretzel rods displayed in a mason jar, along with either plain or flavored crackers or board crisps. Once again it is important to have an awareness of any food allergies, dietary requirements, and possible gluten intolerance.
To accompany meats and cheeses, one or a variety of mustards can be the icing on the cake. Jams, jellies, and chutneys also provide a welcome accompaniment to softer cheeses. Stuffed olives, and pickled vegetables are additional options. Last but not least is the addition of a sweet treat: perhaps individually wrapped saltwater taffy, or an assortment of decadent chocolates.
Once the fresh ingredients of the charcuterie board are assembled and displayed, it’s time to use an artistic touch. Depending on the time of year, ribbons, flowers, and seasonal decorations can be festive additions.
Peissig likes to place his board in a ring of colored lights for the December holidays. Labeling of board offerings is often greatly appreciated by guests. Online ideas for decorations and signage are abundant, and can be personalized and enhanced. Small plates, forks and toothpicks are the finishing touches for ease of self-service during any kind of event.
Peissig is also skilled with giving guidance for pairing food and beverages, depending on lighter versus more robust flavors.
So let the holiday entertaining begin with a little help. Plan a trip to The Cheese Haus, and assemble a charcuterie board that will be memorable to guests, friends and family.