Like President Joe Biden, Amanda Gorman has worked hard to succeed in public speaking despite a speech impediment.
If you watched last week’s inauguration, Gorman no doubt impressed you with her poignant words, confidence, speaking ability and poise as the official inaugural poet.
At 22, the Harvard graduate and Los Angeles native is the nation’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.
She is the youngest person to deliver a poem at a U.S. presidential inauguration, reciting her original poem “The Hill We Climb” after Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president, respectively, on Jan. 20.
First Lady Jill Biden, a fan of Gorman’s work, suggested she deliver the inauguration poem. Gorman has joined the ranks of American poets including Robert Frost and Maya Angelou who have had that honor since President John F. Kennedy started the tradition in 1961.
Gorman learned she was selected just last month and was moved to finish her poem following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
“The Hill We Climb” reads, in part:
We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it,
Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.
And this effort very nearly succeeded.
But while democracy can be periodically delayed,
It can never be permanently defeated.
In this truth, in this faith, we trust.
For while we have our eyes on the future,
history has its eyes on us.
Watch Gorman recite the poem in its entirety here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZ055ilIiN4; read the poem here: tinyurl.com/yywl64oc.
Spoken words, though they have challenged her speech throughout her life — especially the letter “R,” she told Anderson Cooper in a CNN interview Jan. 21 — in written form have been her clearest form of expression. She used writing as her own speech therapy.
“For me, that takes a lot of energy and work,” Gorman told The New York Times. “The writing process is its own excruciating form, but as someone with a speech impediment, speaking in front of millions of people presents its own type of terror.”
President Biden has also struggled with his speech, and has worked to master concealing a stutter he’s had since childhood.
An article about Biden’s speech struggles published in the January/February 2020 issue of The Atlantic states, “After trying and failing at speech therapy in kindergarten, Biden waged a personal war on his stutter in his bedroom as a young teen. He’d hold a flashlight to his face in front of his bedroom mirror and recite Yeats and Emerson with attention to rhythm, searching for that elusive control.”
It seems fitting that the First Lady proposed that this particular poet to recite her work at the inauguration.
Trite as it may sound, in America you can be anything you want to be.
A self-described “skinny Black girl / descended from slaves and raised by a single mother / can dream of becoming president.” A boy who was teased for his stutter can become, decades later, president.
And don’t count Gorman out for the latter title. She said on “Good Morning America” last Thursday that she intends to run in 2036.
Already a household name, this inspiring young woman ended her inauguration poem thusly:
When day comes we step out of the shade,
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it.
Chills.
Michelle Karas is the editor of this publication and three other Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies.