The historic P.E.O. Chapter House property is back on the market after California-based buyers Tim and Tracy Alderson decided not to move forward with purchasing it for a writer’s retreat.
Their son Evan Alderson explained his parents’ decision in an Aug. 20 post on Nextdoor.com.
“Over the past two weeks, they have consulted with the city and reviewed documentation regarding the property’s infrastructure, use restrictions, etc. This due diligence has revealed a number of insurmountable obstacles that would prevent them from utilizing the property as they intended,” Evan Alderson wrote in the post. “After much deliberation, they have come to the disappointing conclusion that it is simply not possible for them to move forward with the purchase. They are saddened to have to let go of something that seemed so full of promise just a few short weeks ago.”
The property, located at 1819 W. Cheyenne Road, was listed for $2.2 million on July 29. The nonprofit Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood, which owns the property, received five initial offers and accepted the Aldersons’ $2.2 million offer on Aug. 6. The property was taken off the market Aug. 7 but was re-listed on Aug. 18 after the Aldersons withdrew their offer. The deadline to submit new offers was Aug. 23.
The Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood reviewed the initial offers based on 17 different criteria, including price, purpose, financing, occupancy and contingencies, according to an email newsletter sent Aug. 12 by the Colorado P.E.O. Charitable Corporation (CPCC), which runs the P.E.O. Chapter House property.
“The CPCC Board reviewed five offers that ranged from a developer wanting to build apartments to a city park,” the email said.
During the first round of offers, the city of Colorado Springs expressed their interest in the property by submitting a joint letter of intent with Rocky Mountain Field Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of public lands in Southern Colorado. This time, the city submitted a formal bid for the property, in addition to a joint letter of intent with Rocky Mountain Field Institute.
“RMFI has been in search of a new building space for quite some time, and we are very early in the stages of exploring whether the P.E.O. property might be a good fit,” the nonprofit’s executive director, Jennifer Peterson, said in an email.
At a July 29 community meeting about the property’s sale, District 3 Councilman Richard Skorman pointed out potential challenges to developing the property, including that it lies in the floodplain, the property’s hillside overlay, and potential opposition from neighbors.
“I talked to Peter Wysocki, our director of planning, and I said, ‘Is it developable?’ He said, ‘Yes. Boy, it would be a challenge,’” Skorman said during the meeting, organized by former County Commissioner Jim Bensberg at the Ivywild School. “It’s in a floodplain, and it changed after the floods of 2013 and 2015. A developer could go in there. They could build houses. They may be able to tear down the building and build condos, but boy, it’s a big challenge.”
The listing states the 8.48-acre property has 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms . According to FloodFactor.com, a website that approximates flood risk on homes, the property has an extreme flood risk. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also estimated the property would require flood insurance.
“Within the next 15 years, this property has a 97% chance of 1 inch of flood water reaching the building at least once,” according to FloodFactor.com.
The P.E.O. is a nonprofit philanthropic educational organization for women built upon service and philanthropy as an outgrowth of its social bonds of love and friendship, according to the organization’s website.
From 1966 until June, the P.E.O. Chapter House served as a retirement community for P.E.O. members. The Colorado P.E.O. membership voted June 5 to close and sell the Chapter House, which had been losing money for the last few years.
In 1965, the Myron Stratton Trustees sold the property to the Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood on the condition that construction plans for the Chapter House be submitted to the trustees and the property be preserved as a natural park where possible, according to an Aug. 12, 1965 Gazette Telegraph article.
Mining millionaire and philanthropist Winfield Scott Stratton purchased the P.E.O. Chapter House property and surrounding land from the Dixon Homestead in 1900 for Cheyenne Park, which opened to the public in 1901. After Stratton’s death, it was renamed Stratton Park.
The Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood and Tim Alderson declined to comment on the latest developments with the property’s sale.