In 1950, a construction project found items that brought reporters to their site. It was a stone foundation barely covered with dirt at the southwest corner of 24th and Cucharras streets in Old Colorado City. No one knew of any importance to the spot, but a few local residents got curious enough that many were sent off to talk to “old timers.”
When answers were discovered, a few interesting facts were remembered. One of the older residents was Martin Drake, a city councilman, who remarked he knew what it was all the time. As it turned out this was what was left of the first Colorado City schoolhouse — probably the first school in El Paso county.
A stone building, some 20 feet square, was replaced as the town grew and was eventually torn down. The area had redeveloped and the site was used for a small frame house. The Denver and Rio Grande railroad built up through the area in 1880 on its way to Manitou. The school was reportedly gone by this time. As Colorado City watched Colorado Springs grow, it slumbered until the late 1880s with the construction of the Colorado Midland railroad.
The next decade in Colorado City saw Cucharras Street become infamous as a “Red Light” district, behind a row of saloons. The construction of several homes on the streets south of the D&RG railroad went mainly to railroad or gold mill families.
In the last days of the Midland, C. L. Chambon, who helped sell off the railroad’s equipment, had opened a new store on Cucharras, and this new construction uncovered the foundation. Unmarked as the first school site the spot has returned to quiet and unremarkable.
