Florissant Fossil Beds is best known for its unique history of volcanic activity, ash deposits and a large lake that created ideal conditions for fossil preservation. However, the park also offers 14 miles of fine hiking trails, providing an ideal summer escape to cooler higher elevations. To get there, head westward on U.S. 24 for about 30 miles, passing through Divide then bearing left on Lower Twin Rocks Road/Teller County Road 42. Continue along the winding road for about six miles until it dead ends at County Road 1. Turn right and head north for about a mile to the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Visitor Center.
After securing a park pass and grabbing an informative park brochure, start hiking northeast on the Geologic Trail and cross Teller County Road 1. Continue across a large grassy open area, evidence of the large lake that existed here, heading toward a rock outcrop and bridge across a small creek. Crystal Peak and the Tarryall Mountains highlight the skyline to the north and familiar Pikes Peak Mountain to the south. After the bridge, the terrain gently climbs and hikers enter shady groves of ponderosa pine and quaking aspen, ideal habitat for Williamson’s and red-naped sapsuckers.
After about a mile, the Geologic Trail ends at a signed intersection. Bear right and head southeast on the Shootin’ Star Trail. The trail passes through some wide-open meadows for about 1 ½ miles, ending at the Barksdale picnic and parking area. Note that this parking lot is along Lower Twin Rocks Road, so if you already have a park pass you can start this hike from Barksdale instead. Retrace your steps back to the Visitor Center, where hikers can extend their trek with many loop options west of the Center. Also be sure to check out the park’s famous petrified redwood stumps, all that remains of the massive trees that once towered over this truly special area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.