Our trails are busy these days! It’s fantastic to see more people enjoying the trails, but increased use presents a few challenges, especially when it comes to dirt trails. This is especially true during the early winter and spring months.
THE WEATHER IS CHANGING
With the change in weather comes the constant freezing and melting of snow and our trails and open spaces go through dramatic changes. This seasonal fluctuation in temperature and precipitation puts dirt trails in a highly sensitive state, as they become more easily impacted by recreational use, such as hiking and mountain biking. Trail maintenance crews typically spend the summer and fall months repairing trail damage and do their best to make the trails more sustainable.
TRY TO AVOID MUDDY CONDITIONS
Before you set out on your next adventure, please consider the following: Is it warmer today than it has been the past few days? Did it snow recently? Is the ground super soggy or soft? Take these variable into account before heading out for a fun day on the trails. This is for your safety and the health of our trails. If the ground is soft, you may be slipping and sliding all over the trails, potentially injuring yourself. In the process of trying to catch yourself, you may destroy the compact soil of the trail or make a huge mud pit in the middle of the trail. This will cause other users to skirt around the mud hole, widening the trail and making it much more susceptible to erosion. Eventually, a whole new reroute may be necessary to keep the trail open. The careful and considerate actions one takes during this time of the year has huge implications on everyone who comes to enjoy the trail.
HOW TO HANDLE THE MUD
No matter how well a trail is built, muddy conditions are inevitable. What’s the best action to take when you come across a muddy stretch? Do you turn around? Go around it? Jump it? The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics (“Leave No Trace”) is a nonprofit organization that advocates safe and responsible practices for sustainable recreation. Leave No Trace suggests that trail users hike, bike, or ride directly down the middle of the muddy section of trail.
Trail users tend to avoid muddy areas by walking around the mud, however, that practice leads to trail widening, vegetation loss, erosion, and a much larger mud puddle. Aren’t my shoes and pants going to get all dirty and yucky? Well, yes. That can be part of the fun when venturing outside during the shoulder seasons. Plan ahead and prepare for your outdoor adventure by wearing proper footwear and clothing. To keep a majority of mud from getting on your shoes and pant legs, consider wearing gaiters — waterproof covers that attach to your boots and protect your clothing from mud, water and even snake bites. Remember that it’s a lot easier to clean or replace a pair of hiking boots than it is to replace an entire trail due to irreversible damage caused by improper use.
Would you like to be a Leave No Trace “Ultra Steward”? Simply stay at home or utilize the urban (paved) trail system when muddy conditions are present. Altering your plans on a few unfavorable weather days each year will help keep the trail systems healthy and sustainable.
Joshua Joyner is a park ranger for the Trails, Open Space and Parks division. He enjoys mountain biking, fishing, and hanging out with his dog, Graham Thomas.