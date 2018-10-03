The long wait is over for hikers seeking a trail to the top of Cheyenne Mountain. The Dixon Trail in Cheyenne Mountain State Park opened to the public last month on Sept. 25, even as construction continues on the final touches.
A formal grand-opening ceremony is planned this month for the trail, which is rated difficult to extreme.
For now, hikers may encounter trail crews at any time. Hikers should avoid crews and stay uphill of any trail markings they encounter. All flags, stakes and ribbons should be left alone so trail crews can finish their work as quickly as possible.
Leaving from the Limekiln Trailhead parking lot, hikers will follow Talon Trail 3.3 miles through gentle foothills. From there, the 4.5-mile Dixon Trails begins. Hikers can expect a 2,500-foot elevation gain to the top. This is where the trail gets extremely challenging. Pinflags mark the trail through dense forest, over rock outcroppings and up steep switchbacks.
As you push toward the top, hikers will encounter an aspen grove in a large meadow and even the ruins of a 1957 plane crash.
From the mountain top, two more trails can be accessed. Mountain Loop is a 1.4-mile difficult trail that takes hikers through several aspen groves. Dragon’s Backbone is a 0.85-mile strenuous hike that offers a one-of-a-kind view of Colorado Springs.
Hikers need to go prepared to make the round-trip because there are no pick up points and camping is not allowed along the trail. Also, there are no water sources anywhere on trail.
Round trip for the entire trail system is 17-plus miles.
At this time the trail is recommended for hikers only. Mountain bikers and equestrians are not currently admitted because they would encounter trail sections that are not yet suitable or safe to ride. Eventually, mountain bikers and equestrians will be able to access approximately 2.5 miles of the Dixon trail.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park is located at 410 JL Ranch Heights Road, south of Colorado Springs, off of Colorado Highway 115. Vehicles entering the park must have a valid State Parks Pass, $7 daily or $70 annual. For more information, call 576-2016 or visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/CheyenneMountain.