People out hiking together, solo and with pets. Kids laughing and playing in the creek. These are normal sights and sounds in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, but what’s missing on this weekday in early June is the steady sound of traffic echoing through the park on North Cheyenne Canyon Road.
As motorists turn onto North Cheyenne Canyon Road, they are greeted by a closed brown metal gate and a temporary electronic sign flashing “Cheyenne Cañon Closed Mon-Fri.”
Since early May, while parking lot and other construction has been underway, the park’s main road has been closed to vehicles weekdays from Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center to Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center. The construction and updates include a newly paved and striped parking lot at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, Gold Camp Road and High Drive, and an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible parking and viewing platform at Helen Hunt Falls among other improvements, according to the City of Colorado Springs website.
If there are no weather or construction delays, the city expects the projects to be completed by Friday, June 18 when the road is planned to reopen to vehicles.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park itself isn’t closed — people can park near Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center and access the park on foot, bike or horseback, or they can access the park via Gold Camp Road.
“I was surprised about the road closure,” said Steven Peden, a Colorado Springs resident. “I just wish the information had been a little more accessible.”
But with the help of park staff and volunteers at Starsmore, Peden changed his plans from hiking Saint Mary’s Falls Trail in Pike National Forest to hiking the park’s Mount Muscoco Trail, which is now accessible from Starsmore via the new Creekside Trail that forks off Middle Columbine Trail.
Peden, along with other park visitors, took advantage of the road closure to walk part way on normally busy North Cheyenne Canyon Road. Peden said he wished the city would intentionally close the road to vehicles, similar to the occasional “Motorless Mornings” in Garden of the Gods Park.
Colorado Springs residents Lori, Dash and Ashley Jaeski also enjoyed the peace and quiet while they hiked on the Creekside Trail on their way back from Mount Cutler Trail.
“You can feel a little more remote because you don’t hear the traffic noises,” said Lori Jaeski, who had read about the road closure before their visit.
Cathy Railton, parks operation administrator for North Cheyenne Cañon Park, said the road closure has given park visitors who might not otherwise stop a chance to explore the area near Starsmore.
“Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center has enjoyed unusually high visitation,” Railton said. “Instead of just passing by the lower Cañon, now people are discovering all of these trails we have down here,” Railton said.
Nearby trails include Lower Columbine, South Cheyenne Cañon, Chamberlain, Starsmore Nature and Creekside Trails.
Railton recommends Lower Columbine Trail, which has a gentle slope, ample shade from trees, creek access and striking granite rock formations.
“Lower Columbine is easy comparatively and more green, and you have that cathedral-like canyon rising up above you when you’re on Lower Columbine,” she said.
After the road reopens, Railton hopes people will remember how amazing the lower Cañon is. She said volunteers and staff at Starsmore love using their knowledge of the park to help visitors make the most of their visit. Inside, there are restrooms with running water, and there is lots of parking outside.
“We help people find some wonderful little hideaway [in the park,]” Railton said. “We let people put their feet in the creek — we let people play here.”
Just before North Cheyenne Canyon Road’s planned closure, members of the mountain biking community relished a temporary closure of Gold Camp Road due to a late April rock slide, according to Cory Sutela, executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates. He said his group plans to investigate intentionally planning closures of Gold Camp Road.
“Many [bicyclists] have told us that this would create safer and more enjoyable trail experiences in their opinion,” Sutela said.
Earlier this year, North Cheyenne Canyon Road was also closed to the public while the city constructed a temporary bypass road to prepare for bridge replacement work that will take place in the park this fall, when the road is scheduled to close again.
To connect Starsmore and the Columbine Trail to the Mount Cutler and Mount Muscoco Trailheads ahead of the bridge work, the first segment of the Creekside Trail was constructed last fall. When all segments are complete, the Creekside Trail will continue to Helen Hunt Falls.
“Really and truly only the motor vehicles are going to lose access to the park [during bridge construction.] People on foot and bicycles will not lose access,” Railton said.