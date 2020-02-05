Heuser & Heuser is offering five Colorado high school students a $1,000 scholarship each to be applied toward their tuition or other education-related expenses, thanks to the firm’s spring Heuser Law Scholarship.
“We believe that continuing education or joining the military creates smarter, more capable, and disciplined members of our society. However, finances often play a big role in whether or not a young person gets the opportunity to pursue higher education. That’s why our firm decided to start the Heuser Law Scholarship. Education, unfortunately, comes with a high price tag but we believe that every student should have the chance to better themselves and chase their dreams,” the firm said in a statement.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Colorado high school juniors and seniors who will be attending college, trade school or joining the military.
Students should send a hard-copy essay, no longer than 1,000 words, answering the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown? In your essay, please describe why and how you would change it, and how you would maintain the change you wish to see in your hometown.
Send essays, along with your name, phone number, and email address, to:
Heuser & Heuser, L.L.P.
625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300
Colorado Springs, CO, 80903
The application deadline is May 15. Submissions postmarked after this date will not be accepted. The five chosen winners will be notified by June 1. Heuser & Heuser will coordinate a time with winning students to pick up their awards.
The winning applicants will be announced on Heuser & Heuser’s social media. By submitting an application, students agree to allow the firm to use submissions for marketing purposes.
For information, call the Heuser & Heuser office at 719-387-7317.