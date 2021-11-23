Several Colorado Springs charitable organizations offer free meals to brighten Thanksgiving for those in need:
• Springs Rescue Mission's annual banquet will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the campus dining hall, 5 W. Las Vegas St.
The event is open to the public, and attendees also can receive free health screenings and vaccinations, and cold-weather gear such as winter coats, gloves, socks and hats.
• The Salvation Army is serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, with different meal options from four locations:
— Community Center at headquarters, 908 Yuma St., Colorado Springs, in-house, pre-arranged delivery (call 719-636-3891) and to-go options;
— The R.J. Montgomery homeless shelter, 709 S. Sierra Madre St.; in-house;
— Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., in Manitou Springs, drive through and to-go meals;
— Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Dr., in Woodland Park, in-house, delivery and to-go meals.
Fort Carson soldiers will assist with preparing the meals, cooking 300 turkeys, 20 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of stuffing and 250 pounds of mashed potatoes that were donated by local organizations to the Salvation Army.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Marian House, 14 W. Bijou St., traditional dinner served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. All are welcome.
