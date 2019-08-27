The Leadville Trail 100 Run. Known for its brutal elevation and unbelievable distance, it is considered one of the most renowned ultramarathons in the United States. Athletes from around the nation show up to run and test their courage and stamina. Exhilarating and excruciating, it takes participants to extreme levels of agony and hardship.
Strong men and women run for nearly 24 hours up and down mountains, breathing in air that is the equivalent of sucking oxygen through a straw. They train hard and prepare diligently, however, they often cross the finish line frighteningly disoriented, many times hallucinating, stumbling past the finish line and straight to the emergency tent to get an IV and an ice bath to treat heatstroke or massive dehydration.
Water. It is our most essential nutrient. You can last for some time without food, but only days without water.
According to the Journal of Biological Chemistry, the brain and heart are composed of 73% water, and the lungs are about 83% water. The skin contains 64% water, muscles and kidneys are 79%, and bones contain 31% water. Your lean body mass contains about 70-75% water, with fat containing much less; about 10 to 40 percent.
Each day humans must consume a certain amount of water to survive. This varies according to age and gender, and also the environment where you live. Generally, an adult male needs about 3 liters per day, while an adult female needs about 2.2 liters per day. Water can also come from the food we eat.
In our bodies, water:
• Functions as a building material in every cell
• Regulates our internal body temperature by sweating and respiration
• Transports the carbohydrates and proteins that our bodies use as food
• Assists in flushing waste primarily through urination
• Acts as a shock absorber for brain, spinal cord, and fetus
• Forms saliva
• Lubricates joints
Daily water intake must be balanced with losses to maintain total body water. Once you start to feel thirsty, you have probably lost about 1 percent of your body water and are dehydrated. With a 2 percent water loss, you could experience serious fatigue and cardiovascular impairments. Individual fluid needs differ depending on factors such as the environment, temperature, clothing, age, and lean muscle to fat ratio.
Symptoms of dehydration may include thirst, dry skin, fatigue and weakness, increased body temperature, muscle cramping, headaches, nausea, darker-coloured urine, and dry mucous membranes (mouth, nose, eyes). Severe dehydration can also include muscle spasms, vomiting, dark urine, vision problems, loss of consciousness, and kidney and liver failure.
As summer temperatures continue to increase, remember to drink enough water to prevent thirst. Monitor fluid loss by checking the color of your urine. It should be pale yellow. For short-duration, low-to-moderate-intensity activity, water is a good choice to drink before, during and after exercise.
Any time you exercise in extreme heat or for more than one hour, supplement water with a sports drink that contains electrolytes and 6 percent to 8 percent carbohydrates. This prevents hyponatremia (low blood sodium), which dilutes your blood and could also lead to serious impairment and death. Begin exercise well-hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids the day before and within the hour before, during and after your exercise session. Avoid alcohol the day before or the day of a long exercise bout.
Following strenuous exercise, you need more protein to build muscle, carbohydrates to refuel muscles, electrolytes to replenish what’s lost in sweat, and fluids to help rehydrate the body.
To determine your individualized need for fluid replacement, weigh yourself immediately before and after exercise. If you see an immediate loss of weight, you’ve lost valuable water. Drink three cups of fluid for every pound lost; use this method to determine the amount of water you’ll need to drink before and during your next exercise session.
So whether you are training for the Leadville 100 or simply a family hike, remember to keep your body hydrated with the most essential nutrient in the world: water.
Gloria Winters is a doctor of physical therapy who specializes in orthopedics and exercise physiology. She is chief medical officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region with a focus on health care integration in the community. Contact Dr. Winters with questions or topic ideas at gwinters@ppymca.org.