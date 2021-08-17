For many reasons, Natalie Evans is happy to be alive at this time.
A main reason? That she can own her metaphysical shop, called Springs Spirituality, and proudly talk about why.
Evans is known to casually mention that if she lived in a different time, say in 1692 during the Salem Witch Trials, she would’ve been killed for her beliefs.
“If I was a fraction of who I am today, I would’ve been the first one they burned at the stake,” she says. “I’m not exaggerating when I say that.”
It’s just one way of describing how far the world has come in terms of accepting the kinds of things Evans champions, like tarot cards, sage and incense.
Then there’s the category of product she’s seen surge in recent years: Crystals. Specifically, healing crystals.
“Crystals have been getting more and more popular for my whole life,” she said.
Evans says she grew up hanging out at crystal shops, mostly because her grandma was a numerologist and “was into that stuff.” So Evans got into that stuff, too. You could say Evans is ahead of the curve when it comes to the crystal craze. Her shop is one of several metaphysical stores in the Pikes Peak region, as the acceptance of healing crystals continues to rise.
“When I was younger, I was generally made fun of for it,” she said. “And then the same people who were making fun of me were asking me questions about it as I became an adult.”
She sees why people made fun of her. Crystals, which come in all sorts of colors and shapes and textures, might just seem like pretty stones and rocks to some people.
“We have a stereotype of what kind of person does crystal healing,” she said. “We think of them being kind of a hippie.”
In reality, there’s “a crazy range” of people who visit her store and who have collectively brought crystals into the mainstream.
“It seems like every kind of person makes their way into the shop,” she said.
And a lot of them share the belief that crystals can be life-changing for the mind, body and soul.
“They’re thought to promote the flow of good energy and help rid the body and mind of negative energy for physical and emotional benefits,” says an article on Healthline’s website.
It’s all about the law of attraction, says Evans.
“It’s the idea that positive thoughts bring in positive actions and positivity overall,” she said. “That’s how it works.”
Not everyone will buy it, but Evans has so many examples of crystals working for her. They’ve played a part in helping her open her shop, make money, find friends and find peace.
And she’s not alone. It’s why people meditate with crystals, carry them around in pockets and purses or sleep with them under their pillows. They have faith in them. It requires faith.
“We don’t know enough to say why it definitively helps and heals, but when you’re around them enough, you just know,” Evans said.
Contact the writer: amanda.hancock@gazette.com