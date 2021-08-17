Even for the most passionate, tolerant wildlife lovers amongst us, it is important to haze wildlife.
Haze wildlife? You mean scare them with loud noises? Intimidate them? Make them feel unwelcome? That sounds so mean!
I can hear some of the questions running through your minds right now.
But it’s true. If you love wildlife, you need to haze them. Consider it tough love.
Hazing is just a method to keep animals wild by teaching them to keep their distance from humans. It helps us coexist and keep wildlife and people safe.
Before you run out and start scaring deer, bear and other animals, it’s important to know the best ways to safely and properly haze wildlife. We don’t want hazing to go too far and stray into illegal harassment of wildlife.
Wildlife officers get calls every year around the state about someone accidentally killing wildlife when they were trying to haze it. How does this happen? The most common way wildlife are injured or die during hazing occurs when people use inappropriate tools for the job such as pellet guns, BB guns, firearms and blow darts.
It might surprise you to learn that pellet guns and BB guns can kill an animal. And I’m not just talking about small mammals. Last year, in the Pikes Peak region, a bear got killed when someone used a pellet gun to haze it out of a tree in their yard.
We also have responded to several calls about deer getting killed or paralyzed by a pellet or BB hitting their spine or vital organs.
Never shoot at an animal to haze it. Don’t even shoot in the animal’s direction.
Sadly, I have gotten too many calls about people shooting near wildlife to scare them away and end up hitting an animal. It’s often at night, or in low-visibility conditions.
You may think you’re shooting a few feet in front or behind a herd of deer. But often another deer is hidden in the brush and you accidentally hit that deer. There is also the risk of ricochet wounding an animal. Not only could you accidentally kill wildlife, a stray bullet may hit a nearby neighbor.
The only time you should ever use a firearm to haze an animal is if you have less-lethal rounds, such as rubber buckshot and you are targeting a bear. Even then, at too close of distances (less than 20 yards) it can kill or severely wound an animal.
If you use rubber buckshot, be sure to know your distance from the animal. Always aim for the hind quarters and never the face. It is also important to make sure that you have the correct round loaded. Animals are occasionally killed by someone who loaded and fired a lethal round (such as a slug or buckshot) by accident.
Of course, CPW wants to know if you have nuisance wildlife around your home so we can advise you or even respond. We would much rather spend time hazing an animal or working with a homeowner to properly haze, than having to euthanize wildlife.
Unfortunately, the eight CPW wildlife officers in the Pikes Peak region can’t always get to a scene in a timely manner. Often, the animal has moved on before we arrive. That’s why it is important that everyone knows how to safely haze wildlife.
Now that I have mentioned what not to do, here are several ways to safely haze wildlife:
Rattle Cans: an aluminum can that is filled one-quarter with gravel. These work great for bears. When you see a bear, shake the can and yell at it. If necessary, you can throw the can toward the bear. This method can also be done from inside your house. If a bear is in your yard, all you have to do is open a window or a door a tiny bit and shake the can. Try it with deer, mountain lions and coyotes, too.
Pots and Pans: It’s time to be a little kid again and make as much noise as possible. Banging pots and pans can be a great way to tell wildlife they are not welcome in your yard. It can even work for birds, such as herons snacking on your pond fish or woodpeckers drumming on your house. It doesn’t have to be pots and pan, just use anything that makes a lot of noise.
Yelling/Making yourself look big: Yelling and making yourself look big can show wildlife that people are frightening and shouldn’t be approached.
Air horns/Car alarms: Any sudden, very loud noise can get wildlife away from your yard. A deer walks into your yard to eat your favorite flowers, blast an air horn. Car alarms can work for less habituated animals. In the city, they may be used to car alarms going off at all hours. It is worth a try, especially if the situation allows for the element of surprise.
Unwelcome mats: These might sound harsh, but bears have very thick pads on their feet so it will only cause short temporary pain. I often compare it to humans stepping on a plastic Lego block. Unwelcome mats are simply a piece of plywood with nails sticking up ¾ of an inch. You can place these in front of a door or a window that a bear has been approaching. When the bear steps on the mat, it will learn to associate pain with doors and windows and stay away from them.
Electric Fencing: Wildlife do not like electricity. If you have apiaries, livestock or an area where you don’t want wildlife, electric fencing is the best hazing method. You don’t even have to be around for it to work. Many local hardware stores have electric fencing materials and we have a video on how to set up electric fencing for apiaries on our website, cpw.state.co.us.
Paintball guns: Paintball guns can work great for hazing wildlife. However, you need to follow any local laws or regulations in regards to using one in city limits. If you live in an area where paintball guns are allowed, please work with your local wildlife officer to see if it is a good option and so they know the situation if any animals start showing up with paint marks.
Bleach/Ammonia: If you have small animals such as foxes, skunks or raccoons getting into sheds or under porches you can soak a washcloth or rags in bleach or ammonia, put them in a plastic sandwich bag with several holes poked in it. Place the bag at the entrance to the area. They hate the smell and will avoid the area.
Bird-nesting boxes: If you have a bird trying to nest in an inconvenient place, try putting up a nest box nearby. This will provide them with a location other than in your house to build a nest. There are plenty of different dimensions of nest boxes that will work for various species.
Streamers, owl statues, kites: Putting aluminum colored streamers, owl statues, or flying a hawk-shaped kite can deter birds from coming into your yard.
Remove any attractants: If you find yourself having a wildlife problem, the first thing you should do is figure out why animals are coming into your yard. You should remove anything that is attracting them such as pet food, bird feeders, fruit on bushes or trees, smelly composting piles, a greasy barbecue grill. Without attractants, your yard will hold little value to them and they will move on.
Never feed wildlife: Feeding wildlife is one of the main reasons that wildlife gets habituated. When an animal sees a human as a source to get food, they are less responsive to hazing efforts. Wildlife that are not afraid of humans can become a danger to human health and safety. When we are unable to haze a nuisance animal, it limits our options for dealing with them. That’s bad for the animals.
If you have any questions about hazing wildlife, please call our office 719-227-5200. Our customer service representatives are very knowledgeable about hazing wildlife or they will put you in touch with a wildlife officer.
As always, if you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5287. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wildlife Matters.”
Cassidy English is a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.