Harrison School District Two will celebrate seniors with a “drive-thru” style graduation ceremonies on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.
- Sierra High School (2250 Jet Wing Drive) – Thursday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cars will enter at the North Parking Lot.
- Career Readiness Academy (2250 Jet Wing Drive) – Thursday, May 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cars will enter from the South Entrance on Jet Wing Drive.
- Harrison High School (2755 Janitell Road) – Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cars will enter using the Boces/Stadium entrance (off Circle at Janitell Road and Gorman School intersection).