Both Harrison and Palmer Ridge boys and girls basketball teams squared off in their first games of the season Thursday during the Cougar Adidas Tip-Off Gauntlet at Coronado.
Harrison swept both games, winning each by a narrow margin. The Panthers’ girls won the early affair, 52-50 on a layup by sophomore Amyah Moore at the buzzer, while Harrison’s boys claimed the nightcap, 48-45 behind a game-high 17 points from senior guard Taylor Hoffman.
“I like how dedicated we were,” said Hoffman. “This win gets us going, but we’re already focused on the next game.”
Harrison came out firing on all calendars, building a 17-3 first-quarter lead.
“Harrison outworked us,” said long-time Palmer Ridge boys’ coach Nick Mayer. “We got down 17-1, or whatever it was, and we had 24 turnovers.
“But I’m proud of our guys and the way they fought back.”
Palmer Ridge slowly chipped away at Harrison’s lead, eventually taking a 45-44 lead of its own with 1:25 remaining in the fourth.
Harrison went back on top on a Chea Saywon layup and two free throws by Hoffman. Palmer Ridge had one last chance, but Trey Jones’ desperation 3-pointer from about 35 feet banked off the backboard and rim.
“Taylor is our energy guy,” said Harrison first-year coach Erik Kaiser. “He kind of sets the tone with everything. He’s one of those guys who plays with a lot of heart. I’m so proud of him and all of our guys.”
Harrison was without the services of two of its top players from a year ago, junior Orlando Westbrook (16.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds) and senior Aumiere Shedrick (5.4, 5.4). They helped the school’s football team to an 11-1 record this fall and are still getting into basketball shape.
“Those are two key guys, absolutely,” Kaiser said.
Four Bears combined to score all but two of their points. Junior Wes McEvoy led the way with 14, followed by junior Grant Renwick (11), senior Carson Weir (9) and junior Brian McCarthy (9).
Harrison’s girls never trailed against Palmer Ridge. The Panthers led 50-44 with 2:20 remaining in the fourth, but Palmer Ridge tied the score, thanks in large part, to a Madison Duran 3-pointer and a Mia Womack layup with 38 seconds remaining.
Palmer Ridge missed a shot with four seconds remaining. The long rebound went to Moore (game-high 17 points), who raced to the basket for the game-winning layup.
“This game was stressful, but we played as a team and we won at the end, not just because of me, but because of a team effort,” said Moore, who averaged 9.8 points as a freshman.
Harrison coach Charles Thomas praised Moore and the rest of his team for their solid efforts.
“The one thing about Amyah Moore, she’s going to go,” Thomas said. “She was cramping and she was out a couple of times during the game, but she said, ‘Coach, I’m ready to go.’
“That’s one thing about my team. They might be tired at times, or hurting, but they will always give effort.”
Harrison was 9-15 last season and lost in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. The Panthers return just four players from that team.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Thomas said. “We have to focus on that one team. We go over what we need to do in practice and then hopefully we can go out there and play well.”