Bear Creek Nature Center Happy Trails barbecue on Friday raised $11,000 for the El Paso County Nature Centers.
The proceeds, which also include donations and scholarships, will benefit environmental education programs — notably low-cost field trips and program accessibility to all schools — at both Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers, said Bear Creek Nature Center Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis.
“These funds allow the nature centers to continue to expand their programming and keep program costs low for participants,” she said.
This year’s event boasted a spring motif with the decorations like cookie jars, wheelbarrows and flower-filled bushel baskets greeting guests. The aroma of tangy barbecue drifted lazily in the air as Todd Marts, Recreational and Cultural Services division manager, welcomed and thanked guests for their support.
“This is a celebration of the nature centers and the folks who operate it. People like Mary Jo and (Interpretive Program Coordinator) Ellie (Brown) are passionate about their work. Truly, they run this place,” Marts said.
About 150 area residents attended the 10th annual event at BCNC.
To date, about $86,000 has been raised through these events, cementing continuation of ongoing programs and projects, Marts said.
Other operating costs are raised for the nonprofit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers through donations and financial memberships, community fundraising events and fees from field trips and public programs.
“Fundraising efforts like Happy Trails enable thousands of schoolchildren in the Pikes Peak region to come study and appreciate nature. These experiences enhance their classroom academics in an engaging hands-on outdoor learning environment,” Lewis said. “The nature centers have not raised field trip costs in years. With staffing, equipment and other expenses taken into account, the nominal fee per student does not cover all costs.”
The All In Jazz Trio filled the air with lighthearted easy-listening chestnuts while preteen Nature Center Camper Ambassadors shared their nature and wildlife knowledge with guests.
For Eli Wright, 8, finger-licking barbecue took a back seat to sharing his love of nature with guests. “It’s great seeing new faces and sharing what I know about wildlife with people,” Eli said. His mom, Jill, added, “Eli loves all things nature and said he wants to be the BCNC supervisor someday.”
Chase Bailey, 9, said, “I like being here because we’re probably saving a lot of animals.”
Laura Laybourne, 13, enjoys raising wildlife awareness. “This barbecue is a great way to learn about plants and animals,” Laura said of her animal pelt.
Of her yucca plant, Morgan Miller, 13, added, “I like sharing what I know about plants with people.”
FCNC Supervisor Nancy Stone Bernard added “You would be amazed at how much these kids have learned just from attending nature camps.”
Funds raised help the nature centers connect people to their natural and cultural resources and inspire them to be stewards for the parks and environment, Lewis said. She attributes the event’s popularity to being able to support the two nature centers while enjoying an evening of food and music in the company of family and friends at the BCNC.
“One reason this event is so successful is the support it receives from local businesses and organizations. Many of these supporters were in attendance to celebrate and enjoy the evening with us,” Lewis said. “People recognize and cherish the great benefit of our county parks and nature centers and are happy to give back by attending this enjoyable event.”
Sponsors included Buffalo Gals Catering, Heuberger Subaru, Bell Brothers Brewing and Sovereignty Wines. Dragon Theatre Productions members provided the entertainment.
Last year’s event raised $9,400.