Pictures of Devil’s Causeway truly don’t capture the sheer terror of walking across a narrow, exposed land bridge. Though falls are rare, there’s no shame in not crossing.
Several hours from Colorado Springs, Devil’s Causeway is located near the tiny town of Yampa and in the heart of the Flat Tops Wilderness Area. It is known for a rocky, slender terrain stretching about 50 feet. Some parts are just 3 feet wide with cliff drops onto talus rocks somewhere between 60-80 feet.
That all being said, the hike is worthwhile. It features spectacular views of the Flat Tops, an abundance of wildflowers, funky-looking mushrooms and a very still lake.
The trail starts off relatively flat with wonderful views of Stillwater Reservoirs. At a junction, stay right and enjoy walking through the forest. There’s a registry here, too. Your way up includes a still lake and the Devil’s Causeway ridgeline to your left.
The next mile or so covers about 1,000 feet of elevation. The switchbacks are long but gradual. Reach another junction and go left. This is the beginning of a steep climb to the ridgeline. Once there, this is where trouble comes: It’s the notorious land bridge.
Turn back or go straight to continue a loop back to the trail, which is all downhill.
Trip log: 6-mile round trip, 1,637 feet elevation gain, 11,800 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate to difficult
Getting there: From Colorado Springs, head north on I-25. Once in Denver, take 470 West or U.S. 6 West to I-70 West. In Silverthorne, exit 205 to Colorado 9. Stay on the highway until U.S. 40/Park Avenue. Turn left. Pass through Kremmling before making a left onto Colorado 134 and a slight right onto Colorado 131. Off the highway, turn left onto Colorado Road 7 near a gas station in the town of Yampa. Follow the road for about 7 miles before reaching Forest Service Road 900, a well-maintained dirt road in the Routt National Forest. Stay on it for about 9 miles to a parking area.
FYI: Dispersed camping along the trail and fee campsites along the dirt road leading up to the trail. Dog-friendly.