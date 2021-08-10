If Mindy Maes, 5, had her way, barbecue would have a permanent home atop the food group pyramid.
“I love barbecue and could eat it every single day for the rest of my life,” Maes said of the 12th annual Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser, scheduled for 6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20 in the gazebo at Fox Run Regional Park.
Hosted by the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, the event celebrates the 50th anniversary of El Paso County Parks and raise funds for a new Northern El Paso County Nature Center. El Paso County Parks, which currently operates the popular Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers, has a goal of raising at least $20,000 to support the new nature center.
“Happy Trails is one of our signature fundraising events for El Paso County Parks,” said Todd Marts, the El Paso County Parks and Recreation division manager, in a statement. “We are looking forward to gathering and celebrating our 50th Anniversary in one of our beautiful parks with the goal of raising funds to support the much anticipated El Paso County Northern Nature Center.”
Bear Creek Nature Center has historically been the home of Happy Trails, but “it’s fitting to host this year’s fundraiser at Fox Run Regional Park since the funds raised will support the creation of a new nature center at this location. Fox Run is an enchanting, inspiring location that ensures this Happy Trails will be a special event,” said BCNC Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis.
She said plans for the new nature center are based on current and projected population growth and public surveys in the 2013 EPCP Master Plan. Developing a nature center in northern El Paso County was established as an objective.
A feasibility study was completed in 2019, and based on site analysis, public input, stakeholder discussions, financial analysis, and a desire for a site that inspires and captivates, it recommended Fox Run Regional Park as a potential location for the new center.
Public support and park popularity will help launch the new nature center’s programs and events. For years, nature camps held in Fox Run Regional Park have filled to capacity and guided hikes and programs are always very popular.
A third nature center in the northern part of the county will provide additional opportunities for community members, Lewis said.
“The park also offers a wonderful example of the greater Black Forest ecology and will serve local schools with a new option for field trips,” she said.
Fundraiser guests will be treated to musical entertainment and the mouthwatering barbecue that long ago became associated with this event.
Monument-based band WireWood Station will fill perform its trademark foot-stomping, feel-good classical violin, bluegrass guitar and jazz bass sounds.
Additionally, “Birgitta De Pree and Hannah Rockey from the nationally recognized Millibo Art Theatre will make an appearance that is sure to entertain and amuse with their special recipe for artistic hilarity,” Lewis said.
However, the barbecue is regarded as the showstopper. Each year Buffalo Gals Grilling and Catering Restaurant wows guests with its lip-smacking Santa Maria Style Beef Tri Tip — a recipe that dates to mid-19th century Santa Maria Valley. Sovereignty Wines and Black Forest Brewing Co. will provide beverages.
“In addition, Happy Trails will provide a much-needed and appreciated opportunity for people to gather and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of El Paso County Park while enjoying camaraderie and entertainment in an outdoor setting. After a challenging year, this type of spirit-lifting event is of great benefit to the community,” Lewis said.
The Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers was grateful for the much-needed funds the 2020 Happy Trails event raised during a challenging year and is excited to return to an in-person format this year.
“Through the support of longtime sponsors Heuberger Subaru, Buffalo Gals Catering and Sovereignty Wines, we were able to adapt the Happy Trails format in 2020 to deliver boxed Tri Tip dinners and bottles of wines to participants’ doors,” Lewis explained.
El Paso County Nature Centers exist to connect people to their natural and cultural resources and inspire them to be stewards for the parks and the environment. The two existing centers offer affordable field trip programs, nature camps, active adults programming, children’s nature series, and special events and programs.