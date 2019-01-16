THURSDAY
STROLLER SAFARI: JUJU IN JANUARY
10:15-11:15 a.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $4.75-$20.75; Information: 424-7827, edprograms@cmzoo.org; Registration: tinyurl.com/y9w2vh8u.
Ages 12 months–4 years. Join the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for this Stroller Safari program. Registrants will participate in a gorilla-themed sensory activity; meet “Juju,” a member of the zoo’s gorilla troop; and assist keepers with feeding one of our animal ambassadors from The Loft! Online registration is open.
TWEEN SALT: FOR THE BIRDS
4-5 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Library, 1785 S. 8th St., Suite 100, free; Information: Katie Smith, ksmith@ppld.org, ppld.org/cheyenne-mountain-library.
Learn about birds of prey and what they eat. Dissect owl pellets and make a bird feeder. For tweens ages 9-12. No registration is required.
FRIDAY
MARSHMALLOW WARS
4-5:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Library, 1785 S. 8th St., Suite 100, free; Information: Tiffany Paisley, 633-3278, ppld.org/cheyenne-mountain-library.
Build marshmallow catapults and launch tasty treats at your friends — and your foes.
SATURDAY
ENGAGING IN SENSES THROUGH NATURE AND ART
9 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $10-$15. Registration: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
This is an intergenerational (ages 10 and up) adventure including a simple mindfulness exercise and a guided hike, culminating in fun-filled art-making with Joanna Bolek, artist-in-residence for the Pikes Peak Library District. All materials will be provided, and no art experience is necessary. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Prepaid registration is required. Hike the foothills, search for mule deer, and discover Bear Creek! Scrub oak thicket, ponderosa pine forests, meadows, a mountain creek, and abundant foothills wildlife attract children and adults to Bear Creek Regional Park and Nature Center. Interpretive programs, special events, guided and self-guided tours, and media presentations are offered all year.