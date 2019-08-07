WEDNESDAY
UNFORGETTABLE SERIES: NAVIGATING THE JOURNEY OF DEMENTIA
“Protecting the Vulnerable,” 4-5 p.m., MorningStar Memory Care at Bear Creek, 2450 Lower Gold Camp Road, free; RSVP: 694-1411.
This class is part of a six-month series for those seeking to learn and understand the different types of dementia and how to communicate effectively with those who have dementia. Whether a caregiver for, a relative of, or someone who often encounters customers who have dementia, this series is for you. Light refreshments will be served. MorningStar Memory Care at Bear Creek is devoted to the individualized memory care for those with mild to advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. MorningStar at Bear Creek is specifically designed to enhance residents’ freedom that they may explore the facility’s expansive surroundings safely and easily.
SATURDAY
THE BROADMOOR PIKES PEAK CYCLING HILL CLIMB
4:30 a.m., Pikes Peak, Pikes Peak Highway Cascade, $50-$80; tinyurl.com/yazfv3um.
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb features a competitive race sanctioned by USA Cycling and a Gran Fondo non-competitive fun ride that give cyclists of all abilities a truly unique experience on Pikes Peak — America’s Mountain. Created in 2010, this year marks the 10th consecutive year of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, an annual event of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation that attracts the top competitive and recreational cyclists from across the nation and around the world. At an elevation of 14,115’, Pikes Peak — America’s Mountain, is one of Colorado’s 54 fourteeners, mountains that rise more than 14,000 feet (4,267.2 meters) above sea level, and the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains of North America.
SATURDAY
A LOOK AT MINIMALISM: SIMPLIFY YOUR LIFE AND HOME
10-11 a.m., Cheyenne Mountain Library, 1785 S. Eighth St.; Registration required: tinyurl.com/y3lr7q5x.
If you are overwhelmed and stressed by your life, have too much stuff in your home, and want to regain control, you don’t want to miss this presentation. Come join us for an informative session on minimalism, how to simplify your life, and de-clutter your home. Glenda Crawford, a certified KonMari consultant and home organizer and design specialist at Design Transitions, presents. The Cheyenne Mountain Library is one of 14 libraries that make up the Pikes Peak Library District, a nationally recognized system of public libraries serving a population of more than 650,185 in El Paso County. With its facilities, online resources and mobile library service, PPLD responds to the unique needs of individual neighborhoods and the community at large.
SATURDAY
11TH ANNUAL COLORADO SPRINGS NATIVE AMERICAN INTER-TRIBAL POWWOW
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, No. 3, $5; coloradospringspowwow.org.
One Nation Walking Together hosts this powwow celebrating Native history and culture. Immerse yourself in Native American culture through music, art and food. Enjoy Native drums and dancers, Native art and artisans, birds of prey and live wolf exhibits, Aztec dancers, Native vendors and Native food such as Indian tacos and fry bread, kids’ activities and more. This is a traditional powwow, where American Indians from all tribes join in dancing, singing, visiting, renewing old friendships and making new ones. About 3,000 to 4,000 people attend annually, and all are welcome in the festivities. Native Americans in full regalia and children 12 and under are admitted free. Please bring donations of non-perishable food to help feed the hungry. Grand Entry is scheduled for 11 a.m.