Like the titular character of its $75 million investment, believed to be the most expensive film acquisition in Hollywood history, Disney+ did not throw away its shot with the filmed version of “Hamilton.”
Originally slated for an Oct. 15, 2021, theatrical release, Disney announced in May it was fast-tracking the Broadway smash 15 months to a July 3 release straight to its streaming service.
The economics at work for Disney were likely the motivating factor. On May 5, Walt Disney Co. announced a total loss of $1.4 billion from theme parks, retail, television and other areas due to the coronavirus pandemic. A June 11 report from Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger estimated $1 billion in losses per month while the parks remained closed.
“Hamilton” has paid immediate dividends, with analytics firm Apptopia reporting more than 750,000 downloads of the Disney+ app worldwide over the Fourth of July weekend, with 458,796 of those in the U.S. — a 74% increase over weekend downloads in June. It remains to be seen how many new subscriptions the musical will have netted Disney+ (they shrewdly axed free trials just weeks prior — not a coincidence), and, more importantly, how many of those subscribers will stick beyond this month.
Apart from making the company’s bottom line a little more digestible, the July 3 unveiling of “Hamilton” was opportunistic for all the right reasons.
First, we’re all starved for new content right now. Netflix’s “Tiger King” permeated social media like it was the final season of “Game of Thrones,” and ESPN’s “The Last Dance” was covered like the NBA Finals and the Super Bowl combined.
“Hamilton” might not necessarily be new for those who forked over hundreds, or even thousands of dollars to see it on stage. But for the rest of us, this musical had such an elusive mythology built around it that it felt like more of an idea than something tangible.
It’s real now for all of us, at the minimum asking price of $6.99 for one month of Disney+. And it could not have arrived at a more perfect time.
Twelve years ago, Lin-Manuel Miranda read “Alexander Hamilton,” a 2004 biography by Ron Chernow, and was inspired to write a rap about the Founding Father — a song he eventually performed at the White House in 2009. That turned into “The Hamilton Mixtape,” which Miranda showcased in 2012 at the Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series in New York. Then, the Off-Broadway production debuted early in 2015 and the Broadway show took off instantly and turned supernova after its Aug. 6, 2015, premiere at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
“I am loath to tell people to mortgage their houses and lease their children to acquire tickets to a hit Broadway show,” Ben Brantley of the New York Times wrote at the time. “But ‘Hamilton,’ directed by Thomas Kail and starring Mr. Miranda, might just about be worth it — at least to anyone who wants proof that the American musical is not only surviving but also evolving in ways that should allow it to thrive and transmogrify in years to come.”
What separated “Hamilton” then — and what makes it feel all the more relevant five years later — is its casting of nearly all non-white performers (with the notable exception of Jonathan Groff as King George III) and its reimagining of the American Revolution through modern hip-hop and R&B numbers.
It was the real Hamilton’s journey — from the Caribbean island of Nevis to a Founding Father, living out the American Dream in our nation of immigrants — that inspired the musical.
The show opens with:
“How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore
And a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot
In the Caribbean by providence impoverished
In squalor, grow up to be a hero and a scholar?”
From that moment on, the filmed musical on Disney+ weaves the gut-busting and heart-pounding for its 160-minute runtime, with a bevy of exciting and clever lyrics and performances along the way.
Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry stun as the Schuyler sisters, Daveed Diggs brings the most flair and laugh-out-loud moments playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Jackson shines as George Washington — entering the stage with the show-stopping “Right Hand Man.” Everyone else is excellent, too.
While the writing, the conception and all the credit for this masterpiece goes to Miranda, it’s Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr that is the heart of the show.
It’s a once-every-decade kind of performance, transfixing and compelling, humanizing the man only known in history as the villain who killed Hamilton in a duel. Even though “Hamilton” won’t be eligible for the Oscars, the Academy should just give Odom Jr. Best Actor anyway.
This filmed version on Disney+ has the cinematography — the close-ups, the tracking and overhead shots, the behind-the-stage camera — to make this a unique viewing experience unlike the usual static camera for filmed musicals.
Nothing can ever replace a live performance, but for those of us who never had the chance, the “Hamilton” movie is a gift and something we should all savor as we grapple with the state of America in 2020.
