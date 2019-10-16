Hiking enthusiasts are encouraged to don their hiking boots next weekend for a day of fun exploring Colorado Springs’ outback.
A guided Adventure Hike, designed to provide participants with an information-filled hiking and exploration experience, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 on Blackmer Loop and Cougar’s Shadow in Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
Cougar’s Shadow and Blackmer Loop is a 3.6-mile moderately trafficked trail that boasts a forest environment setting. The trail is chiefly used for birding, hiking, nature trips and walking from May to September.
Volunteer Naturalist Rick Powelson will lead the 2.5-hour hike. Powelson, who has served as an educational programs volunteer for several years, has a passion for sharing the outdoors with the community. The event offers an opportunity for hikers who have had questions about what they have experienced along Colorado’s trails to get their questions answered.
According to Jeanette Lara, an administrative and interpretive programs assistant for Cheyenne Mountain State Park, the Adventure Hike is one of the fun and educational programs the park offers to the public. Although not an annual event, the Adventure Hike is indicative of its year-round program offerings, she said.
“This hike passes by the location of where the old ranch home used to stand. There are still remnants from the ranch present that can spark the vision of what this area was historically used for. October is also a perfect month to view the changing seasons visible in the scrub oaks, grasses, and other shrubs that call the park home,” Lara said.
The number of participants varies for this type of activity, but between 10 and 20 people are expected to join in the hike, Lara said. This program in particular encourages visitors to experience a hike with a seasoned guide that can offer park interpretation on the parks’ history and physical features, and answer general questions. It also helps some visitors feel safer to have a guide.
Guided hikes have been offered to the public since Cheyenne Mountain State Park opened in 2006, Lara said. “We offer a variety of different types of guided hikes, from wildflower walks, bird hikes, and Family Mystery hikes to our annual First Day Hikes that occur on January 1. There are a lot of activities to enjoy while visiting the park,” Lara said.
The park is a great asset to Colorado Springs, Lara said. Its establishment came about through a cooperative effort between the City of Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado to protect the landscape and ensure wildlife corridors are maintained, she said.
“The park lies in a transition zone that covers the open grasslands, shrubland foothills, then climbing into the montane forest ecosystem. With over 28 miles of trails to explore, there is a wild feel to the experience, while being very close to the creature comforts of the city,” Lara said.
Upon entering Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road, Colorado Springs (80926), hike participants should proceed up the hill on the right until they reach the Camper Services building. Parking is available in this lot with a valid $8 parking pass, required for the day. The hike will leave from the Camper Services building and take Blackmer Loop to Cougar’s Shadow.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy hiking shoes or boots, with clothing layers appropriate for Colorado’s ever-changing weather. Hikers also should bring sunscreen, a snack and plenty of water. Binoculars or a camera also are encouraged. The hike is recommended for ages 12 and older.
The park also offers an archery range, a 9-hole disc golf course and year-round camping opportunities.
A daily parks pass is $8 to $10 per vehicle. An annual park pass costs $80 and is good for all Colorado state parks for a full 12 months from date of issue.
To learn more about this and other events call 719-576-2016 or visit cpw.state.co.us. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Sunday.