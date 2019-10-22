Do you know anybody in your neighborhood who loves a dog? Maybe treats them like a part of the family?
Based on what I see walking every day in the Broadmoor Bluffs area with my shepherd/collie mix I can easily say that I know quite a few people like that. And with National Puppy Mill Awareness Day just having passed (Sept. 21) it is a prime time to take stock in the canine friends we have that enrich our lives, and perhaps reflect on the thousands of puppies across the country who have it much worse.
What is a puppy mill you ask? Why should I care?
A commonly accepted definition of a puppy mill, according to the Humane Society of the United States, is a “Commercial dog breeding operation that fails to meet the basic physical, behavioral and/or psychological needs of dogs by keeping them in crowded, dirty or unhealthful conditions.”
To maximize profits, female dogs are bred at every opportunity with little to no recovery time between litters. When they are physically depleted to the point that they no longer can reproduce, breeding females are often killed. Drowning (no cost) has been reported as a way to end the dog’s life and shooting (more expensive). The parents of the cute puppy you see in the pet store window are unlikely to make it out of the mill alive.
Puppy mills usually house dogs in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, without adequate veterinary care, food, water and socialization. Puppy-mill dogs do not get to experience treats, toys, exercise, belly rubs (or any kind of affection for that matter), basic grooming, or a comfortable bed to sleep on for their entire life. Dogs are often kept in stacked cages with wire flooring that injures their paws and legs — the wire flooring allows feces to pass through — perhaps onto a dog below — and thus obviating the need to clean the unit regularly.
Breeding dogs at mills might spend their entire lives outdoors, exposed to the elements, or crammed inside filthy structures where they never get the chance to feel the sun or breathe fresh air.
Sounds like quite a different life than what your dog has, right?
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that there are up to 10,000 puppy mills in the U.S. These animals’ well-being is only protected by the 1966 Animal Welfare Act (under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture), the stipulations of which most reasonable people would not consider humane. As one example: it is legal to keep a dog in a wire floor cage for its entire life with the cage only required to be large enough for the animal to turn around in. Furthermore, enforcement of these extremely minimal standards can be lax, with penalties being weak and often ineffectual. It is believed that many unregistered puppy mills exist without being USDA registered and as such there can be zero chance for enforcement of even the minimal Animal Welfare Act standards in these facilities.
The ASPCA and Humane Society have documented numerous examples of the terrible conditions these dogs are forced to live in every day.
It has been estimated that more than 95% of puppies sold from puppy stores come from puppy mills. Therefore, if no one purchased a puppy from a retail or online pet store, then, in theory, demand would evaporate, and the puppy mills would eventually shut down.
In the meantime, working to help get legislation enacted in Colorado (as been enacted in other states) to eliminate the current unfortunate situation for these dogs continues.
So please, give your furry friend a good belly rub and a scratch behind the ears, and say a prayer for all the dogs out there who don’t have it nearly as good, who exist only so the breeder can make a profit at their expense.
Want to join the fight and help be a voice for these innocent and mistreated animals?
Reach out to organizations such as Colorado Voters for Animals (covotersforanimals.org), the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (hsppr.org), the HSUS (humanesociety.org), ASPCA (aspca.org) and the Humane Society Veterinary Association (hsvma.org), The Puppy Mill Project (thepuppymillproject.org); and Colorado Citizens for Canine Welfare (caninewelfare.org). These all stand against puppy mills.
John Lieberman is a resident of the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.