Guest Column: Make giving a year-round activity to better our community
We just went through the year-end giving cycle where nonprofits ask the community to support their mission with a financial gift.
According to Forbes, December accounts for 30 percent of annual giving, so I’m sure you received an email or two — or 12.
As we venture into this new year, it’s important to reflect on the critical work of local nonprofits and the impact you can have on their mission, beyond writing a check.
This community has a big heart, and we collectively believe it is incumbent upon us to create the kind of city in which we want to live. If we want Colorado Springs to attract national and international visitors, new companies, quality jobs and young professionals, we have to invest in ourselves.
For more than 12 years, the team on which I serve at Wells Fargo Advisors has combined our expertise, personal philanthropy and community outreach in supporting more than 25 arts-and-culture organizations in Colorado Springs, including the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Theatreworks, the Gallery for Contemporary Art, and the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony.
Our team puts its energy behind the arts because we believe the creative sector fosters a more enjoyable place to live. It also impacts the city’s bottom line.
The nonprofit arts sector and its audiences have a $153 million economic impact in the Pikes Peak region each year and help to generate and support more than 5,000 jobs. These are just a handful of the findings from the last Arts & Economic Prosperity Study report, which was orchestrated locally in 2017 by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, in cooperation with Americans for the Arts.
This year, I encourage you to consider how you can give year-round in a capacity by supporting a nonprofit that aligns with your interests.
If your company has discussed community involvement, then look for ways to leverage your impact by aligning your efforts. Talk to your employer about creating an area of community focus like the arts, housing or healthcare and concentrate on an area that aligns with your passions, as well as the needs and strengths of the business.
Then, consider how your support will take shape:
• Financial: Nonprofits greatly appreciate the financial backing of the community. Not only does it impact their budget, it demonstrates the trust you have in their ability to deliver on the mission.
• Volunteer: There are plenty of opportunities to serve on local boards, volunteer at the office or support community outreach activities. Your time is an invaluable investment that will contribute to your selected cause in meaningful ways.
• In-Kind: Your business or personal skills may be a benefit to local nonprofits. Marketing savvy, financial insight and even your pickup truck can fill a big gap for small organizations. Find out if your talents and resources can meet a need.
We all play a role in shaping our community’s future. As we begin a new year, it is time to ask: Where will each of us make an impact in 2019?
Herman Tiemens II, MBA, CFP is Senior Financial Advisor — Wealth Management and Managing Director – Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors. A Broadmoor Bluffs resident, Tiemens serves as Board Chair for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and on the Board of Directors for KCME Classical Radio and the Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute. Send your guest column submissions for print consideration to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.