It seems impossible, but it’s true: Summer 2018 is winding to a close. Labor Day weekend is upon us, summer’s last hurrah. For most, hopefully, an extra day off work means three glorious days to play in the sun and make memories with friends and neighbors.
Perhaps you are traveling over the holiday weekend. If so, safe travels, and may you not be stuck in highway traffic for too many extra hours! If, however, you have chosen to stay in town this Labor Day, never fear — there are plenty of ways to make the most of this tail end of summer. I’ll highlight just three of them. Take your pick and enjoy!
One of our city’s signature events is the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. This free, three-day hot air balloon festival is held downtown in Memorial Park, 1705 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Each morning begins with a launch of more than 70 hot air balloons at 7. Arrive a little early to get a spot right amidst all the action. The fun continues after all those balloons have launched: there are chainsaw-carving and doughnut-eating competitions throughout the morning Saturday and Sunday. The USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers will descend on the park at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Paddleboard rentals will be available on Prospect Lake. If you want to take the paddle boarding up a notch, Dragonfly Paddle Yoga will offer multiple 75-minute sessions throughout the weekend. Visit dragonflypaddleyoga.com to register. Come back Saturday or Sunday evening for the popular Balloon Glow beginning at 7:30. It is a truly magical thing to watch the night sky lit up by the balloon burners. Schedule and more information is at coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
Craving an artistic experience? Head down to Manitou Springs for the Commonwheel Artists 44th Annual Labor Day Art Festival. The festival is held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday in Manitou Springs’ Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave. A jury selects more than 100 artists to show their work at the festival each year, making the quality level extremely high. Guests enjoy browsing and shopping the fine art and craft offerings. For the younger crowd, kid-friendly, art-related activities will be available at the Kid’s Art Activities Booth. If you need a break from the activities, head to the food court where you can listen to live music while sampling unique culinary selections. Find more info at commonwheel.com/festival.
If you don’t mind heading north for some quality entertainment, pack up your sunscreen and lawn chairs, bring money for the fabulous food trucks, and head to Monu-Palooza 2.0, Monument’s very own, one-day music festival (facebook.com/events/monu-palooza-at-limbach-park). The second annual event will be held Sunday at Limbach Park. This free festival showcases five local bands: Eighty3, Skin & Bones, The Voo Doo Hawks, Wirewood Station and the Ashtonz. Music starts at 1 p.m. and runs into the evening.
The event is the brainchild of Ashtonz band member and Monument resident Charlie Searle. “The Concerts in the Park series in Limbach Park ended on Aug. 1, but summer is still here. Monu-palooza is one more reason to get outside, to get the community together while the weather is nice,” he said. Searle selected bands he knew would offer great, family-friendly music. “We want to show that you don’t have to be rude or obscene to really rock ‘n’ roll,” he explained.
About 450 people gathered for the event last year, and Searle hopes for more this year. “I love events like these that really bring people together, that build and strengthen community. It’s all about forming and reforming friendships,” he said.
Choose an event, or several. Grab a few friends and head outside. Build those memories and community bonds. Relish this last, long, final weekend of summer!
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Colorado Springs with her big, beautiful, messy clan.