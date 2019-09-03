Education brings change.
If you don’t agree with a change that has occurred, wait, and it will change yet again. The pendulum of education is constantly swinging. During that swing of the pendulum, educators can use their voice to support the change or call for a new direction. As an educator, finding one’s voice whether it is at the school, district, state, or national level is important to help avoid the feeling of powerlessness within the education field. Even though teachers are the experts in education, the educator voice is often absent when it comes to making the laws and policies that directly affect their careers, schools, and students. Educators, using your voice will empower all teachers and elevate the teaching profession through shaping the change you know is needed and being the guiding energy behind the educational pendulum.
As teachers, we know our voices are important within the classroom, however, our responsibility to provide information and instruction goes much farther. Lawmakers, politicians, and thought leaders who make educational policy need to realize the value and the necessity of having teachers involved in the decision making process that directly impacts schools, curriculum, teaching, and our future’s most precious resource — our children.
Educators may wonder why they should write to elected officials or even testify at legislative hearings. Will anyone even listen or care? In my opinion, many people who are not in education do see the value in the educator voice and welcome it more than teachers may realize. It is teachers who are on the front lines, and who know which practices or policies work in today’s schools and for today’s learners. Education today is not the one-size-fits-all 20th-century model — just ask any teacher! If lawmakers form their opinions based on inaccurate information, without the educator voice present, it affects all involved in education.
Teachers are busy. The school year does not end on the last day of school, nor does it begin on the first day of the school year. Teachers do not get summers off, they often work a second job, take classes for professional development, and begin planning for the next school year. Taking the time to develop and use one’s teacher voice is not easy, sometimes it may not be comfortable, but if you think of the big picture and the urgency of the changes taking place, it is not optional. It is clear the top down decision-making process needs the educator voice. I urge all teachers to speak to be heard. There is no better time than now.
LynDel Randash is a teacher at Roosevelt Charter Academy in Colorado Springs School District 11. She has been involved with several opportunities to find her teacher voice including collaborating on an article for USA Today’s Back to School magazine and giving testimony in support of an education bill in front of Colorado Senate Education Committee.