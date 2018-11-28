The stars had arrived and were being prepped for their highly anticipated debut. News teams waited with cameras ready to capture the special moment.
Wildlife biologists carried the trout inside buckets filled with cool water. One by one, the trout were scooped into nets and released into their new aquarium at the Bear Creek Nature Center. Camera shutters clicked and reporters scribbled notes as the trout explored their new home.
The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish since 1994, was thought to be extinct. That’s until the trout were discovered swimming in Bear Creek, a small stream on the southwest edge of Colorado Springs.
The 300-gallon aquarium has all the essentials for the threatened species. The water is kept at 45 degrees Fahrenheit, and a filtration system keeps the fish spick and span.
“It’s all about keeping these guys happy,” said aquarium technician Christopher Price during the Nov. 15 release at Bear Creek Nature Center. “It’s always gratifying to build a tank for a species that was thought to be extinct.”
The aquarium was 11 degrees warmer than the water the trout were transported in. The wildlife biologists eased the trout into the tank by transitioning the fish through a series of buckets that each contained slightly warmer water than the last.
The trout were pale after being driven to the nature center from the U.S. Fish Hatchery in Leadville. It’s not that the trout were car sick, but that they camouflaged themselves to match the white tank they were transported in. They brightened up once they were put in the aquarium.
The trout selected for the aquarium are older and no longer produce high quality eggs for breeding. Now that their courting days are over, these retired trout will help educate the public.
There was some red tape to cut through before the rare trout came to their new home at Bear Creek Nature Center. Putting this species of trout on public display requires federal permits. Mary Jo Lewis, supervisor of the nature center, said she was doubtful that the nature center would get the actual, genetically pure greenback cutthroat trout.
“It would’ve been a little anti-climatic,” Lewis said of having anything other than the real greenback cutthroat trout.
The greenback cutthroat trout has many close relatives, making it easy to confuse one for another. The University of Colorado published studies in 2007 and 2012 revealing that aquatic wildlife biologists had been wasting their time breeding the wrong fish.
Bear Creek has the honor of having a genetically pure population of greenback cutthroat trout. Lewis said the aquarium is a good way to inform the public of how humans play an important role in preserving Colorado’s ecosystems.
“The story of the greenback cutthroat trout isn’t only fascinating, but it has stewardship woven through it,” she said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has spent decades breeding the greenback cutthroat trout and releasing the fish back into the wild.
The greenback cutthroat trout faces a long line of threats, many of which are human-caused. The whirling disease, introduced to Colorado in the 1980s, causes life-threatening bone deformities in trout. The disease eventually attacks the spine, causing the infected fish to whirl in circles.
Mining activities and heavily-used trails cause large amounts of dirt to fall into streams. The excess dirt suffocates trout eggs, covers spawning areas and destroys the habitat of insects that trout feed on. Invasive fish species, like the brown trout, fight the cutthroat trout for food.
When releasing greenback cutthroat trout into the wild, wildlife biologists pick streams and lakes free of these threats. Josh Nehring, senior aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said people introduced many of these diseases and invasive species that have contributed to the decimation of these fish.
“If we hadn’t introduced all these threats, if not for us, these fish (greenback cutthroat trout) would be all throughout the South Platte River,” Nehring said. “It’s important for future generations to know about this fish.”
Nehring said there are five or six populations of greenback cutthroat trout living in the South Platte River. He estimates there are 700 to 1,000 trout living in Bear Creek. Most lakes and streams that contain this threatened fish are off limits to fishing.
Lewis said the trout aquarium is part of a larger project at the Bear Creek Nature Center that will include new exhibits on Colorado’s various ecosystems. The grand opening will be sometime in either December or January, she said.