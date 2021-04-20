I admit to bias and a complete lack of objectivity, but I believe some of the finest folks in this region are those who lead our nonprofit sector. Note the impact of their work, witness their resiliency, watch how they treat their staff and volunteers. These are highly educated professionals pursuing altruistic ideals.
I could single out a number of my peers, but given its their 40th anniversary, I choose to highlight Rocky Mountain Field Institute.
The group recently presented their 2020 project highlights to the TOPS Working Committee and Colorado Springs Parks Board. In a year impacted by the pandemic, their accomplishments were particularly impressive. Normally RMFI recruits volunteers for the majority of their community projects. COVID-19 dramatically reduced volunteer hours. Nevertheless, RMFI crews restored almost five miles of social trail, moved 16 tons of rock, constructed 856 feet of retaining wall and improved 1,500 feet of trail. If you are an avid hiker or cyclist, you likely saw crews at work this past summer. They worked in Garden of the Gods, Ute Valley Park, North Cheyenne Cañon, Stratton Open Space and Palmer Park, and on the Barr Trails.
This work is particularly important right now as local trail use increases dramatically. We need to close rogue trails and reinforce existing trails to protect the conservation values of our regional parks and open spaces.
The work they do is hard. Moving rocks, removing roots, shoring up eroding banks. Heavy tools in hand, they hike miles to some work sites and then hike back to a trailhead, exhausted. Yet if you pass any of their crews in they are likely to smile at you and greet you. They love what they do and plan to work 318 workdays on city-owned properties.
The TOPS program supports RMFI’s work. So does Great Outdoors Colorado. They are a great investment and support important stewardship efforts across our region. If and when you do pass a work crew, return those smiles along with an expression of gratitude.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.