There were stories about all kinds of pests a century ago. My favorite, and one of the first I learned about, was about grasshopper infestations. Yes, they happened a bunch of times.
Another that amused me was the problem with jack rabbits. They had a number of organized hunts. The one that amazed me was during the Depression when they offered a few cents for dead rabbits. People went out in organized groups on the plains east of town, riding on fenders and in trunks, just shooting any rabbit that popped up. Many actually made several dollars.
Today’s tale is an idea a local rancher had, during the 30s, that I am amazed by. He thought it would be a good idea to try to eliminate some of the birds we see around here. His primary target was the magpie.
When I worked on Pikes Peak, the main bird I had questions about was the magpie. It seems there is a portion of our country where you just do not see them. Curiously, they also share their territory with ravens. Both of these birds are actually scroungers. They clean up “roadkill” and other dead animals. They will also eat grasshoppers! So why would a farmer want to eliminate a bird that was helping with a pest?
The reason was this particular rancher felt that the magpies were doing more than cleaning up dead animals. His thought was that they were the ones doing the killing. Indeed, coyotes and other pests were actually the problem, and they can be very sloppy eaters. Magpies and ravens clean up after them, along with other four-legged critters. I also was surprised when I learned that magpies are common in England. They serve the same purpose there, but the key difference is that the English magpies do not have a long tail, like ours do.
This rancher pointed out that magpies are a very smart bird, they do not fall for certain kinds of traps, and they can be too quick for shotguns! He said the state is trying to build up the number of game birds, like pheasants, but they needed to work on the magpie and crow population. He called for his neighbors to get out and help take care of the pesky birds. Actually the crows he was talking about are the ravens we have around here.
I think his idea met with failure, because of the number of magpies and ravens we have in the Pikes Peak region. Here in this area I used to see more hawks and even eagles, but as more houses are built most of them have quieted down.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.