The first glimpse of the soaring peaks of Grand Teton National Park is sure to bring a gasp of awe from every visitor. The sight is truly magnificent!
The Tetons were the last stop my husband, Ron, and I made on our most recent camping escapade. The park and surrounding area was chock-full of fellow tourists who are delighted to be traveling nationally as the pandemic wanes. Luckily, I had the foresight to be at my computer making a reservation at Colter Bay Campground located within the park on the day and at the minute campsites became available.
The Tetons are certainly one of the crown jewels in our national park system. The 485 square miles of the park stretch from just north of Jackson, Wyoming to about eight miles from the south entrance to Yellowstone National Park. There are no foothills to obstruct the stupendous views of the jagged peaks, pristine lakes and flowing Snake River. We spent the next three days exploring the area and getting a taste of the beauty and history. Sometimes we were part of the hordes, and at other times we were able to enjoy periods of precious solitude.
We chose to avoid the very crowded yet charming town of Jackson, as we have been there before. We did grab a quick lunch of cheeseburgers, fries and chocolate shakes from the local DQ as we drove through town, and ate at a lovely park across the street. Colter Bay Village, where we stayed in one of the national park campgrounds, is a delightful compound on the north end of the park. There are several restaurants, an informative visitor center, shops and a marina — all located beside the sparkling waters of Colter Bay and Jackson Lake.
After dinner we hiked on a trail bordering the shores of Jackson Lake. We watched the sun set behind the peaks, and saw two beavers grooming themselves along the banks. The next morning, we discovered that the lakeshore could easily be reached from the campground. We strolled along the rocky shore, and got information from a ranger at the visitor’s center about the places we wanted to go. We embarked on a wonderful hike around the Colter Bay area to Heron Pond and Swan Lake, viewing the profusion of wildflowers. After dinner at The Ranch House Restaurant we again took an evening stroll along the lakeshore.
Fifteen years ago, we took one of our all-time favorite hikes through Cascade Canyon starting on the west side of Jenny Lake. So we arose early on our second day in anticipation of repeating this adventure. A ferry transports hikers across Jenny Lake to the mouth of the canyon. By the time we arrived at the Jenny Lake Visitor Center and ferry dock, the parking lots were already full, and we had to park out on the road. This was a harbinger of what was to come as we spent a good part of the day waiting in lines!
There was a line to get on the shuttle boat, lines of hikers on the trail, and an hourlong wait to get on the boat to return to the visitor center — all due to an overwhelming number of fellow hikers.
We still enjoyed this truly great hike despite the crowds. The trail into Cascade Canyon climbs through the prettiest forest ever to Hidden Falls and up to Inspiration Point. We were happy that this is as far as about half of the other hikes went. On we continued up the trail we passing soaring jagged peaks, snow fields, mountain meadows and a crystal-clear flowing river. Divine!
Our last day in the Tetons was quite a bit calmer than the previous one. We jumped in the truck with our little dog, Gracie, and set out to explore as much of the park as we could. Our first stop was the very beautiful Jackson Lake Lodge, built in the 1950s. A huge glass wall in the lobby overlooks the panorama of Jackson Lake, Elk Island and the ever-present peaks beyond. We purchased a carryout lunch and ate it at a picnic table while savoring the view.
On we went to the iconic Mormon Row Historic District, where barns and homesteads are in the midst of historic preservation. In the 1890s, Mormon homesteaders created a settlement complete with a church and school in the mountain meadows bordering the Teton peaks. The buildings and scenery are a photographer’s dream. I certainly wondered what the winters were like here for the settlers.
We then walked the short trail around Menor’s Ferry that provided conveyance across the Snake River for Jackson Hole settlers in the early 1900s. The ferry became obsolete when a bridge was built in 1927. A replica of the cableworks, William Menor’s cabin and store, and the former home of Maud Noble can be viewed from the trail.
In 1923, Noble’s cabin was the site of a historic meeting to preserve the Jackson Hole Valley from development, leading to the eventual establishment of the national park. Noble donated the land where the nearby Chapel of the Transfiguration was built in 1925. This extremely scenic and often photographed house of worship was featured, along with sweeping views of the majestic Teton Mountain Range, in the movie “Spencer’s Mountain,” filmed in 1963. We rounded out the day with another scenic drive along Jenny Lake Loop and a stop at Signal Mountain Lodge.
Grand Teton is definitely one of our favorite national parks. With a bit of planning you can savor the history and beauty of the area, take a couple of outstanding hikes, and simply relish spending time in a true American gem.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.