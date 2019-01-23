CONGRESSMAN LAMBORN ANNOUNCES STAFF CHANGES IN DISTRICT, WASHINGTON, D.C. OFFICES
Congressman Doug Lamborn earlier this month announced new staff changes.
Dale Anderson has been promoted from district director to Chief of Staff; James Thomas has been promoted from legislative director to Deputy Chief of Staff; and Marcus Brubaker returns home to the Rockies as District Director for Congressman Lamborn.
A native of Casper, Wyo., Brubaker has worked for four U.S. Representatives in Washington over the last 12 years, serving constituents in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, and Florida. Brubaker served as legislative director for Lamborn in 2010-2011.
Most recently, Brubaker was Chief of Staff for Representative Bill Posey, who represents Florida’s Space Coast in Congress. Florida’s 8th Congressional District includes America’s key civilian and military assets responsible for space launches and is home to numerous space and defense companies. In addition to overseeing all operations of the Washington and Florida offices, Brubaker honed a policy expertise in space exploration and space security, as well as in financial services.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Hillsdale College in Michigan, and masters degrees from the University of Oxford in England and the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
“I look forward to working with these talented, hardworking individuals,” Lamborn said. “With their combined experience of over 40 years, each brings unique skills and perspectives. My entire staff does a wonderful job serving the constituents of Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. Their assistance will be critical as I work to protect Colorado families, the Constitution, and individual freedoms.”