Goose Gossage endured eight work stoppages during his 25-year professional baseball career. But he never had a season, or his non-work life, turned upside down quite like what is occurring with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
“We control what we can control. That’s all we can do,” Gossage said last week via phone from his Broadmoor-area home. “We’re all in the same boat. It doesn’t matter who you are.”
Gossage, a 1970 Wasson High School graduate and 2008 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, is well aware of the importance the “Grand Old Game” has with millions of Americans who are starving for a break from reality during these topsy-turvy times.
“People thirst for baseball from the end of the World Series until spring training,” he said. “Those months in between are excruciating. With spring comes hope, and with hope comes optimism. Everybody is gung ho and so high. And now with what is happening, the rug is pulled out from under us.”
Oddly, Gossage’s first and last major-league seasons were strike-shortened. In 1972, he was a rookie with the Chicago White Sox when club representative Bill Melton, the team’s star third baseman, informed the players that they were going on strike for the first time in major league history. The team had recently left spring training in Florida.
“We wanted to get out of Sarasota and get to Chicago,” Gossage recalled. “Bill called a team meeting and said, ‘We’re going on strike as of now!’ I was a kid and I didn’t understand all of the problems. All I wanted to do was play baseball. I came home to Colorado and spent some time occupying my mind with other things. I was heartbroken.”
The 1972 strike lasted 13 days. Eighty-six games were never recovered.
In 1994, his last season in the majors, Gossage was pitching for the Seattle Mariners when players went on strike on Aug. 12. Gossage worked his last game on Aug. 8, recording his first and only save of the season by working the final three innings during a 14-4 victory over Texas. He got Jose Canseco to fly out to end the game.
Nobody, including Gossage, figured the strike would endure into the 1995 season, including the cancelation of the 1994 World Series. Gossage was granted free agency on Oct. 11, 1994, and eventually opted to retire.
“Life is so much like baseball,” Gossage said. “We deal with the ups and downs as they come at us. How we deal with them says so much about who we are.
“We need to bend over and help everyone during a time like this. This will pass and it will turn around 360. The sun will come up tomorrow. We think good things and good things will happen. We think bad things and bad things will happen.”
Gossage empathizes with the players, managers, coaches and everybody else closely tied with baseball who are having to deal with the uncertainty of a season that could start as early as mid-to-late May. Or be canceled altogether.
“I really feel bad for those college players who put in all that blood, sweat and tears, hoping to put themselves in a position to get drafted,” he said. “Their seasons are lost.”
Gossage plans to be in Cooperstown, N.Y. July 24-27 for the annual Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Among those being enshrined are Marvin Miller, who served as the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 to 1982. He died in 2012 at the age of 95.
“All the players owe so much to Marvin. And to Curt Flood,” Gossage said. “They opened the doors for all of us.”
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.