Bob McLeod had a way with words. Because of his lyrics about bug zappers and following your dog around with a doodle scoop, Bob’s songs would often bring laughter wherever he performed. Oh, wait … did I say ‘perform’? Well, maybe a small part of him performed. But, the Bob McLeod I knew ministered.
God gave him songs that could drill into your soul deeper than a West Texas oil well. His songs spoke to your heart and they gave you a double helping of food for thought. He would tell of how a group of old Alabama Crimson Tide alumni got a dose the night that Bob sang ‘Ode to the Crimson Tide.’ You see, Bob started out the song talking about a football game, but the song ends with discussion about the crimson tide that rolls forever from a hill called Calvary. I always requested that song when he would grab the guitar and start to strumming. He knew that I would always ask for that song.
Not only was Bob a great singer and songwriter, but he had a heart for people that looked more like Jesus than anyone I had ever known. Bob had found an old house in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains with a whole lot of bedrooms. He started a ministry called Our Father’s Arms and would let people going through rough patches in their lives to come and stay awhile. He even had a deal with a county judge so some people could be ‘sentenced’ to Our Father’s Arms if they were willing to sign a ‘tough love contract.’ Some were grateful, but some would leave with no notice sometimes taking chainsaws, pressure washers, weedeaters and just about anything else that wasn’t nailed down.
I never saw Bob get discouraged. In fact, once Bob and I were setting up a room for a church service and in walked a man who verbally exploded on Bob. He was angry, he felt he had been disrespected and he was nose to nose with Bob screaming all manner of expletives. I watched from a few feet away and decided if he touched Bob, I was going to tackle him fast and hard. Bob was about 25 years old then and there was no way I was going to watch him get attacked by this man. I kept out of it and just watched in amazement as Bob never lashed back and was able to deescalate the situation by just listening.
If you ever met Bob, you never forgot him. He looked a lot like George W. Bush, although he liked to point out that he is older than George W. which means the former president looks more like him. Bob was my mentor. When my life was crumbling in 2006, Bob cared and would check in on me. When Bob asked if there was anything he could do, I knew that he would give the shirt off his back if I needed it. Just a few weeks ago, I talked to Bob and his precious wife, Patti. As usual, they were in a car headed to be with someone who was in need. During that phone call, Bob told me he had an aneurysm in his skull and they weren’t able to operate. I could hear the smile in his voice as he told me, “So I wrote a song about it called ‘I’ve got a Bubble on my Brain.’"
Just a few months later, Bob was giving a eulogy for someone else’s funeral when he collapsed and passed away.
He always sent thank-you cards for every ministry gift and he would say how much he wanted to see Sheri and I. He would end his note saying, “We will meet here, there or in the air.”
I sure miss him. When I get to heaven I am going to listen until I hear that 12-string guitar and Bob singing ‘Ode to the Crimson Tide.’ Until then, I will be listening to his station on Spotify. Rest in peace my friend. I will see you soon. Well done, thou good and faithful servant.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He currently works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.