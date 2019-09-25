Olympic Gold medalists Bonnie Blair, Peggy Fleming and Dick Fosbury will be on hand to celebrate the new Colorado Springs/Olympic City USA sign at an October event.
The Olympic City USA luncheon will be held Oct. 11 at The Broadmoor International Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the Olympic City USA Sign Committee will be joined by Blair, Fleming and Fosbury to present the event. The luncheon celebrates the completion of the new Colorado Springs/Olympic City USA sign on the west side of Interstate 25 in north Colorado Springs.
Fleming and Fosbury won their medals at the 1968 Winter and Summer Olympics, respectively in figure skating and the high jump. Blair, a speed skater who competed for the U.S. in four Olympics (1984, 1988, 1992 and 1994), winning a total of five gold medals and one bronze.
The luncheon will also feature on-site Olympic demonstrations.
For more information, contact Shawn Seaford at sseaford@cscedc.com by Oct. 1. Complimentary parking will be available in The Broadmoor’s parking garage.