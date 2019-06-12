Lulu Benning got to see firsthand how blending art and technology can take education to a whole new level.
“I think combining these two will help schools embrace the technology coming to the classroom,” said Benning, a fourth-grade student at Gold Camp Elementary School. At that moment, a student-navigated Sphero app-enabled robotic ball rolled across the floor and smacked into a chair, signaling the start of the school’s experiment.
From May 13-15, students spent time “driving” the Sphero to draw a pathway and help create an abstract painting. All kindergarten through second-grade students conducted the driving feature while students in third- through sixth-grades participated in the drawing portion of the experiment. Fourth- and fifth-grade students operated a paint-covered Sphero.
A product of Boulder-based Sphero Inc., Sphero is a white robotic ball gaming device designed to roll through smartphone or tablet commands. When the user starts the Sphero Drive app and handles the joystick, his or her touch is converted into a given speed and heading that, in turn, is conveyed to the robotic device inside Sphero’s shell.
The idea for the experiment originated from Gold Camp Elementary art teacher Kari Merritt, whose students once used a giant white canvas to create a painting reminiscent of late abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock. The canvas hung in the school for years until Merritt decided the time had come to restore the canvas using the Sphero.
First, Merritt smeared paint onto the Sphero and placed it onto the canvas. Then, students commanded their Sphero to roll around thereby giving the canvas a colorful abstract appearance. Students used a choice paint color, such as sage green and purple, to represent their particular grade.
Students wasted no time flexing their tech-savvy muscles. Fourth-graders Leigh Ploegsma and Scarlett Weber squealed with delight as they practiced commanding their Sphero to roll forward, while student Evelyn Specker absorbed all the experiment offered. “I love technology, especially robotics because you can do neat stuff with them,” Evelyn said as she clutched her Sphero.
Like most of his classmates, fourth-grader Jack Satori loves everything technology. “I like technology, especially video games and computers,” Jack said.
His teacher, Merritt, agreed. “I believe in art for art’s sake, and I love it that we can incorporate art with technology. Certainly this helps students bond both in creativity and teamwork,” she said.
When reviewing the finished product, students were amazed to learn how each grade level used their Sphero to bring the canvas to life. In all, 477 elementary students participated in the experiment.
“Every student in this school made their mark on this canvas and had fun doing it, too,” Merritt said.
Technology Integration Specialist Stuart Rhodes described the experiment as spherical art. “Kari wanted to try something different, and incorporating art with a robotic sphere worked best,” said Rhodes who works in the school’s Technology Department. “I enjoy this and the value of engagement between students because they’re learning about art, robotics and technology.”
The school received its Spheros through grants, Rhodes said.
Merritt and Rhodes agree the experiment teaches students creativity and teamwork and inspires exploration and learning. Instructors hope to work it into the curriculum, Rhodes said.
“I believe working with these devices enhances critical-thinking and problem-solving skills,” Rhodes said.
Merritt added, “This is a great way to combine art with technology and for kids to build teamwork skills. It also is a great way for kids to engage their minds and explore all what art and technology has to offer.”